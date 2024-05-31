Yacht Rock and a Dance Floor at Rams Head On Stage!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

Boat House Row Yacht Rock Experience Wednesday, July 17 7:30pm | $39.50 *Dance Floor Comedian King Bach Saturday, July 20 7pm | $35 Adv / $40 DOS Justin Lee Schultz Sunday, July 28 3pm | $30 Adv / $35 DOS *All Ages Matinee We May Be Right Billy Joel Tribute Sunday, August 4 7:30pm | $32.50 Suzy Bogguss Wednesday, August 14 7:30pm | $47.50 Walter Trout Wednesday, September 4 7:30pm | $35 On Sale Friday, 5/31 at 10am Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Doug Stone & Terry McBride Friday, October 11 8pm | $55 Acoustic Alchemy Thursday, October 17 7:30pm | $45 UPCOMING SHOWS: 05/31 The Super 70s Concert Experience feat. Super Trans Am 06/01 Die Laughing Presents: The Answer is Murder – A Comedy Murder Mystery 06/02 TUSK: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac 06/03 Apex Commercial Band feat. Victor Provost 06/04 Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam 06/05 Thee Sinseers & The Altons: Sinseerly Yours Tour w. Benny Trokan 06/06 Chris Smither & Peter Mulvey 06/07 Scythian 06/08 Comedian Henry Cho 06/09 The Ultimate Acoustic Rock Show feat. Pete Evick, Chad Stewart & Dean Cramer 06/11 John Hiatt w. Clarence Bucaro 06/12 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s 06/13 The Blackbyrds 06/14 David Benoit With Big Band 06/15 Charles Esten 06/16 The Arcadian Wild (All Ages Matinee) w/ River & Rail 06/16 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties w. Soul Miners Union 06/17 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of The Police 06/18 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Rae: Plum Red Lipstick Tour w/ Dixson 06/19 Tall Heights 06/21 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain 06/22 Paula Poundstone 06/23 The English Channel: America’s Premier British Invasion Band 06/25 Quinn Sullivan 06/26 Comedian-Psychic Peter Antoniou 06/27 LowDown Brass Band w. Kyle Sparkman 06/28 Phil Vassar: Hits & Heroes Tour 06/29 Greg Hawkes w. Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars 06/30 Big Brother and the Holding Company 07/05 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire 07/06 Big Gurl Drag Brunch 07/06 Bob Sima 07/07 The Gathering Gloom: THE Cure Tribute 07/10 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain 07/12 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute 07/13 Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille (SGGL) 07/14 Fan Halen: The World’s Most Authentic Tribute to Van Halen 07/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience 07/16 Martin Barre: The Classic History of Jethro Tull Tour 07/17 Boat House Row Yacht Rock Experience 07/17 Rams Head Presents Big Bad VooDoo Daddy at Maryland Hall 07/18 Rams Head Presents Yachtley Crew at Maryland Hall 07/18 Gerald Albright 07/20 Comedian King Bach 07/23 The Doobie Others 07/24 John Berry 07/25 Martha Redbone Roots Project 07/26 Cimarron 615 feat. members from POCO and Flying Burrito Brothers (Jack Sundrud, Michael Webb, Rick Lono & Ronnie Guibeau 07/27 The Bangos: A Tribute to The Bangles & The Go-Go’s 07/28 Justin Lee Schultz (All Ages Matinee) 07/30 Orianthi 07/31 Peter, Brendan & Jim Mayer

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

