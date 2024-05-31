May 31, 2024
Yacht Rock and a Dance Floor at Rams Head On Stage!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

Boat House Row Yacht Rock Experience

Wednesday, July 17

7:30pm | $39.50

*Dance Floor

Comedian King Bach

Saturday, July 20

7pm | $35 Adv / $40 DOS

Justin Lee Schultz

Sunday, July 28

3pm | $30 Adv / $35 DOS

*All Ages Matinee

We May Be Right Billy Joel Tribute

Sunday, August 4

7:30pm | $32.50

Suzy Bogguss

Wednesday, August 14

7:30pm | $47.50

Walter Trout

Wednesday, September 4

7:30pm | $35

On Sale Friday, 5/31 at 10am

Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents

Doug Stone & Terry McBride

Friday, October 11

8pm | $55

Acoustic Alchemy

Thursday, October 17

7:30pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

05/31 The Super 70s Concert Experience feat. Super Trans Am

06/01 Die Laughing Presents: The Answer is Murder – A Comedy Murder Mystery

06/02 TUSK: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

06/03 Apex Commercial Band feat. Victor Provost

06/04 Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam

06/05 Thee Sinseers & The Altons: Sinseerly Yours Tour w. Benny Trokan

06/06 Chris Smither & Peter Mulvey

06/07 Scythian

06/08 Comedian Henry Cho

06/09 The Ultimate Acoustic Rock Show feat. Pete Evick, Chad Stewart & Dean Cramer

06/11 John Hiatt w. Clarence Bucaro

06/12 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s

06/13 The Blackbyrds

06/14 David Benoit With Big Band

06/15 Charles Esten

06/16 The Arcadian Wild (All Ages Matinee) w/ River & Rail

06/16 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties w. Soul Miners Union

06/17 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of The Police

06/18 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Rae: Plum Red Lipstick Tour w/ Dixson

06/19 Tall Heights

06/21 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain

06/22 Paula Poundstone

06/23 The English Channel: America’s Premier British Invasion Band

06/25 Quinn Sullivan

06/26 Comedian-Psychic Peter Antoniou

06/27 LowDown Brass Band w. Kyle Sparkman

06/28 Phil Vassar: Hits & Heroes Tour

06/29 Greg Hawkes w. Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars

06/30 Big Brother and the Holding Company

07/05 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/06 Big Gurl Drag Brunch

07/06 Bob Sima

07/07 The Gathering Gloom: THE Cure Tribute

07/10 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain

07/12 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

07/13 Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille (SGGL)

07/14 Fan Halen: The World’s Most Authentic Tribute to Van Halen

07/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/16 Martin Barre: The Classic History of Jethro Tull Tour

07/17 Boat House Row Yacht Rock Experience

07/17 Rams Head Presents Big Bad VooDoo Daddy at Maryland Hall

07/18 Rams Head Presents Yachtley Crew at Maryland Hall

07/18 Gerald Albright

07/20 Comedian King Bach

07/23 The Doobie Others

07/24 John Berry

07/25 Martha Redbone Roots Project

07/26 Cimarron 615 feat. members from POCO and Flying Burrito Brothers (Jack Sundrud, Michael Webb, Rick Lono & Ronnie Guibeau

07/27 The Bangos: A Tribute to The Bangles & The Go-Go’s

07/28 Justin Lee Schultz (All Ages Matinee)

07/30 Orianthi

07/31 Peter, Brendan & Jim Mayer

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

