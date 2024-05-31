May 31, 2024
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, we return to the SPCA on Bay Ridge Avenue to meet Grace!

Grace is a young lady who came to the SPCA in rough shape. She is a beautiful tan poodle-mix puppy who was neglected. Her hair was so matted that the only solution was to shave it off. When they did, they found a few skin lesions, which are healing nicely.

So, don’t judge this pup by her barber because she is a friendly pup just looking for a forever home. She is an inquisitive 3-year-old (currently with a cone of shame) who loves people and making friends with other dogs or cats!

She’d be perfect for almost any home that can offer her the love and security the craves! Couples, singles, families–all good!

In Subaru news, we’re still amazed at the Share The Love results as most dealers across the US raised in the $30,000 to $50,000 range, but Annapolis Subaru kicked butt with $75,000! We also discussed some of the new models coming out and how AI might play a role in the next generation of Subaru now they have formed a partnership with Google to have zero fatal crashes in Subaru models with the 2030 model year! Pretty cool stuff!

Grace

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

Pints 4 Paws Craft Beer Fest is June 15th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for her? I guarantee she will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Close Menu