May 3, 2024
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. We are back at the SPCA on Bay Ridge Avenue, and joining Billy, Kelly, and John today is Champ!

Champ is a w-year-old Yorkie- mix who is closer to his other terrier roots than his Yorkie ones in terms of size. Not as large as a pony, but definitely a bit larger than a typical Yorkie! He’s been at the shelter for just about two weeks and is just one of the most personable pups in the joint! He loves walks, gets along with other dogs and all the staff love him. Chances are that he will not be around for too long, so if you are looking for a special pup in your life, Champ may be the one for you. Put in an application and come down for a meet and greet!

In Subaru news, we are still in awe that Annapolis Subaru and their Share The Love event raised $75,000 for this year’s Hometown charity, the Ulman Foundation. They are always doing something for the community! Need proof? They are the lead sponsor for Walk for the Animals on May 19th at Quiet Waters Park. And the Title Sponsor for Bands in the Sand on June 8th (tickets now on sale and going fast). We learned that the Legacy will complete its run in 2025, but Subaru has some other great vehicles up its sleeve, with a redesigned Outback and more EVs coming soon. And Billy reiterated some of the attractive financing rates (like 0% on a Solterra), so a Subaru may be in your future! And talk about egg on the face…the other week, when the pollen was heavy, I was convinced there was a green Solterra, and it was sharp looking–but alas, it was silver with a heavy dose of pollen, so getting my chops busted was well deserved today!

Champ

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park.

Pints 4 Paws Crafy Beer Fest is June 15th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for him? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

