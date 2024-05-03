May 4, 2024
Local News

SeaWolves Snap Baysox 3 Game Winning Streak

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, had their three-game win streak snapped against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night by a final score of 11-3 at Prince George’s Stadium.

The loss also snapped a five-game home winning streak for the Baysox.

For a third straight game, Erie (12-10) scored the game’s first runs on back-to-back solo home runs from Chris Meyers and Trei Cruz off Bowie starting right-hander Trace Bright (L, 0-3). Stephen Scott drove in a pair of runs on a triple down the right-field line with two outs to double Erie’s lead 4-0 after the top of the fourth.

The Orioles No. 16 prospect finished the game going 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over six strikeouts in the loss. Bright has now punched out six batters in each of his last two starts.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bowie (13-11) cut Erie’s lead in half on a two-run homer by TT Bowens. The 25-year-old first baseman now has four homers on the season and has 20 RBI, good for first in the Eastern League. Jud Fabian singled home a third Baysox run in the fifth to close the deficit to one.

The SeaWolves scored seven unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh to blow the game open. Scott drove in a pair of runs in the sixth on a two-run double and drove in three more runs on a homer in the seventh to give him seven RBI on the night.

Left-hander Adam Wolf (W, 1-0) picked up the win for the SeaWolves after dealing 2.1 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Seth Johnson (0-2, 4.38 ERA) will go for Bowie against RHP Austin Bergner (0-0, -.– ERA) for Erie.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Daily News Brief Local News Sports
Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

