Revitalize Your Health: NMN and Resveratrol Unveiled

NMN and resveratrol are names that often come up highly recommended when searching for effective therapeutic compounds.

Both substances are most noted for their anti-aging properties, although they may provide other health benefits.

Even more exciting is that you can use these potent compounds together. Read on as we explain the benefits of combining NMN and resveratrol.

Introducing NMN

NMN is an abbreviation for nicotinamide mononucleotide. It’s a nucleotide derived from nicotinamide, nicotinamide riboside, ribose, and niacin.

NMN is one of the many natural forms of vitamin B3 found in the body’s cells. It’s probably best known for its role as a precursor of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD), a more bioactive natural form of vitamin B3.

NMN and NAD are so intertwined that nearly all NMN-based studies discuss it concerning NAD. The implication is that most nmn resveratrol supplement are partly due to NAD, essentially the more refined version of NMN.

NAD further exists in two different variants. These include the oxidized form NAD+ and the reduced form NADH.

Introducing Resveratrol

Resveratrol differs from NMN in that it occurs naturally in plants as opposed to the human body. The compound is exceptionally abundant in grapes and berries.

But that’s as far as the differences go.

As you can see, NMN and resveratrol share numerous pharmacological similarities. That explains the growing increase in supplement brands containing equal blends of NMN and resveratrol.

NMN Benefits

As already hinted, NMN serves as a precursor to NAD.

All body cells require NAD to function correctly. The molecule regulates numerous cellular processes, including energy metabolism, gene expression, and DNA repair.

Research has established a close relationship between higher NMN levels and lower risks of age-related medical conditions, such as diabetes and liver disease. These findings have led scientists to posit that NMN might reverse premature aging.

Although research on NMN’s anti-aging properties is ongoing, emerging evidence points to the molecule’s positive interactions with sirtuins, sirtuins are a group of proteins that slow down the natural aging process by improving the body’s insulin signaling while restricting caloric expressions.

Besides enhancing longevity, NMN may also combat cancerous tumors. That’s due to its powerful anti-inflammatory and apoptotic properties.

NMN is also a potent antioxidant. You could administer the compound for cardiovascular problems, gut-related disorders, cognitive decline, and many other chronic health issues.

Resveratrol Benefits

Like NMN, resveratrol has been extensively investigated for its anti-aging properties. Both compounds reverse the signs of premature aging in a nearly similar manner.

According to one study, resveratrol activates specific genes known to ward off age-related chronic diseases. The compound also decelerates the natural aging process by enhancing calorie restriction. Various reviews of existing studies have shown that resveratrol can promote longevity in 60% of all studied organisms.

Resveratrol may also inhibit the proliferation of cancerous cells. Multiple studies suggest the compound might prevent various kinds of carcinogenic cells, including those associated with gastric cancer, colon, breast, prostate, and skin cancer.

Resveratrol also possesses some nootropic properties. This plant-derived stilbenoid may guard against age-related brain decline. There’s evidence that supplementing with resveratrol might interfere with beta-amyloids, proteins linked to plaques associated with degenerative brain disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

