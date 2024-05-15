May 16, 2024
Pitching, Late Runs, Power Bowie To Wednesday Shutout Of Binghamton

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, shutout the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 4-0, on Wednesday afternoon from Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. 

After being shut out last night, Bowie (18-16) used four arms to combine for its fourth shutout victory of the season. Right-handed starter Trace Bright dished four and one-third scoreless innings for his second-consecutive start. Bright struck out a pair and scattered four hits. Right-hander Nick Richmond recorded the next four outs for Bowie before allowing a two-out single in the sixth. Right-hander Ryan Watson was next up out of the Baysox bullpen. On his first pitch, Watson allowed a double into the right-center field gap to Binghamton’s Jeremiah Jackson, but Bowie was able to relay the throw into home plate and nail the potential go-ahead run to end the inning. From there, Watson (W, 1-0) twirled two more scoreless frames, before right-hander Keagan Gillies contributed a one-two-three ninth. 

Meanwhile, after being shutout Tuesday night, the Baysox bats were kept off the board on Wednesday until the top of the eighth inning against Binghamton’s Cameron Foster (L, 1-1). After reaching twice earlier in the game, infielder Collin Burns led off the frame with an opposite-field solo home run to break the deadlock and get Bowie on the board. Burns’ second long ball of the season was supplemented by a pair of Binghamton errors – as designated hitter Samuel Basallo reached on a fielding error, before scoring on a throwing error from the Rumble Ponies’ infield. First baseman TT Bowens contributed an RBI groundout, while shortstop Frederick Bencosme tacked on an RBI single to make it a four-run frame, with enough cushion to back another strong outing from the pitching staff. 

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Rumble Ponies on Thursday. First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 pm, with right-hander Brandon Young (0-1, 3.86 ERA) taking the mound for Bowie against right-hander Blade Tidwell (2-3, 2.59 ERA). 

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 21 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:05 pm. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X. 

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

