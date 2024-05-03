May 3, 2024
Annapolis, US 65 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Road Ahead: How Automotive Automation Enhances Safety, Maintenance, and Performance Naval Academy to Open Center for Energy Security and Infrastructure Resilience The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Calling All Fashionistas. Fashion For A Cause Scheduled for June 7th Seed Bank Selection 101: Key Factors to Consider When Choosing the Right One
Local News

Naval Academy to Open Center for Energy Security and Infrastructure Resilience

The U.S. Naval Academy is launching an interdisciplinary Center for Energy Security and Infrastructure Resilience (CESIR) program that will focus on developing new curricula concentrating on energy security, climate adaptation, and infrastructure resilience as it relates to national security. 

“The dual challenges of energy security and the impact on critical infrastructure resulting from climate change are important issues that our midshipmen will face in their careers as Navy and Marine Corps officers,” said Provost Samara Firebaugh. “The primary mission of the Center is to prepare midshipmen to meet these challenges.”

The program will begin later this spring and will be located throughout existing academic areas. Midshipmen, faculty, and staff in both academic and non-academic departments are all open to participate in combined efforts of research. 

The initial primary goal of CESIR is to focus on integrating relevant material into existing classes offered to midshipmen. Eventually, the goal is to include new elective courses available in the Naval Academy’s course catalog. Topical special lectures will also be offered on a regular basis.

CESIR will provide additional professional training opportunities for midshipmen and  generate opportunities for enhancing midshipmen and faculty research through collaborations with U.S. government agencies, other universities, and industry.

Education Local News
Previous Article

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

 Next Article

The Road Ahead: How Automotive Automation Enhances Safety, Maintenance, and Performance

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events

ABC Events

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu