Naval Academy to Open Center for Energy Security and Infrastructure Resilience

The U.S. Naval Academy is launching an interdisciplinary Center for Energy Security and Infrastructure Resilience (CESIR) program that will focus on developing new curricula concentrating on energy security, climate adaptation, and infrastructure resilience as it relates to national security.

“The dual challenges of energy security and the impact on critical infrastructure resulting from climate change are important issues that our midshipmen will face in their careers as Navy and Marine Corps officers,” said Provost Samara Firebaugh. “The primary mission of the Center is to prepare midshipmen to meet these challenges.”

The program will begin later this spring and will be located throughout existing academic areas. Midshipmen, faculty, and staff in both academic and non-academic departments are all open to participate in combined efforts of research.

The initial primary goal of CESIR is to focus on integrating relevant material into existing classes offered to midshipmen. Eventually, the goal is to include new elective courses available in the Naval Academy’s course catalog. Topical special lectures will also be offered on a regular basis.

CESIR will provide additional professional training opportunities for midshipmen and generate opportunities for enhancing midshipmen and faculty research through collaborations with U.S. government agencies, other universities, and industry.

