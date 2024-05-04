May 4, 2024
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

May 11, 2024: Annapolis African Diaspora Festival

The African Diaspora Festival 2024 will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at People’s Park and on Calvert Street in the Annapolis Arts District. The event celebrates the progress that people of African descent have made throughout the world, specifically in Maryland. 

“The African Diaspora Festival is about celebrating the huge contribution that people of African descent have made to America and to Annapolis,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. We are all made richer when we acknowledge and honor the stories, resiliency, and vital role people of African descent have played in our community.”

The African Diaspora Festival is a family-friendly, free, multi-generational event hosted by the City of Annapolis Mayor’s Office in partnership with DMV and Beyond, LLC. The Festival will feature art, culture, entertainment, food, music, and vendors representing African American, Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Latino, and African ethnic groups. Some of the local talent that will be performing at the event are Prosperity Band, Project 360, Lacegodd, Pocket 3, and more.  The 2024 Festival marks the seventh year of the African Diaspora Festival.

For more information about sponsors or vendors, email Adetola Ajayi at [email protected] or [email protected].  

ROAD CLOSURES AND PARKING: Calvert Street between Northwest Street and West Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.  Please follow Annapolis Police Direction for detours. 

Paid parking is available at City garages, including Gott’s (45 Northwest St.), Knighton (1A Colonial Ave.), Park Place (1 Park Place) and Hillman (150 Duke of Gloucester) and Whitmore Garage (37 Clay Street). On weekends, parking is free at Calvert Street Garage (19 St. Johns Street). 

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

