Local News

Maryland Men’s Soccer: Coach Cirovski Reveals 2024 Roster Additions

The Maryland men’s soccer team didn’t have a great 2023 season. After scoring 39 goals in 2022, the Maryland soccer team managed to score just 20 in 2023. Additionally, the Terrapins were only able to notch seven goals in eight Big Ten matches on the Maryland soccer schedule. It helps explain why Maryland finished with a 4-8 record and wasn’t able to win a single Big Ten game en route to an 0-6-2 conference record.

Surely, things won’t get any worse for the Terrapins during the 2024 season, right? It doesn’t look like it, as Maryland men’s soccer head coach Sasho Cirovski recently revealed the team’s roster additions for the upcoming season. With these new additions, the BetMGM sportsbook continues to feature Maryland’s men’s soccer team prominently in their listings, offering a great opportunity for bettors to place their bets on them this season.

Hudson Blatteis is the first big addition to the Maryland soccer team. He’s a veteran goalkeeper who started 10 matches for Brown last season during his senior stint with the team. He became the first goalkeeper in Ivy League history to not give up a single goal during conference play over the course of a season. He also departed Brown as a two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year and will no doubt help shore up Maryland’s defense during the 2024 season.

Jace Clark is another Maryland soccer roster addition that should be on your radar. He comes to Maryland from the D.C. United Academy and Coach Cirovski describes him as a “tenacious defender.” Along with Blatteis, he should instantly help turn Maryland into a stronger defensive team than it was in 2023.

Maryland will need more than just improved defense if the team wants to improve its record in 2024, though. It’s why Coach Cirovski convinced ​​Mikkel Lejbøwicz to join the Terrapins. He comes from FC Roskilde in Denmark, where he also played for Fremad Amager and FC Nordsjælland, and he’s known to put the ball in the back of the net. He was the leading scorer for FC Nordsjælland at the U-17 level, and he also scored 11 goals while playing in the Danish U19 Superliga. He should provide the scoring spark Maryland has been missing.

Blatteis, Clark, and Lejbøwicz are the top three players joining the Maryland men’s soccer team, but they’re far from the only additions who could make some noise in 2024. 

Goalkeeper Laurin Mack is heading to the Terrapins from SC Freiburg of the German Bundesliga. Forward Jameson Michel, meanwhile, comes to Maryland from the Baltimore Armour, where he scored 30 goals in a single season and was picked to play in the MLS Next Fest All-Star Game.

All these additions have Terrapins soccer fans and Coach Cirovski looking forward to the team’s 2024 campaign. “I am excited to welcome these young men to our program,” Cirovski said. “Their diverse skill sets will add to what we have coming back from last season.”

Local News
Previous Article

16th Paca Girlfriends Party Scheduled for June 12th. General Admission SOLD OUT!

