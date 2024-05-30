Hospice of the Chesapeake Celebrates 45 Years With Several Events!

It’s a historic year for Hospice of the Chesapeake. Maryland’s largest not-for-profit independent hospice organization is celebrating 45 years of caring for life with six different ways to make moments that matter for its patients, families and the community.

Save the dates for these 2024 events:

14 th annual Fashion for a Cause: The runway fashion event of the year will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at The Fluegel Naval Academy Alumni Center, 301 King George St., Annapolis, Maryland.

21 st annual Golf Tournament: A day on the links with a purpose will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, 310 Links Lane, Queenstown, Maryland.

Blue Crab Fun Run: Run or walk but be sure to gather the whole family and make unforgettable memories from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Regency Furniture Stadium, home of Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf, Maryland.

For tickets or sponsorship and underwriting opportunities, contact the events team at 443-837-1531 or[email protected]. For additional details, visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/attend-an-event/.

