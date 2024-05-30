May 30, 2024
Annapolis, US 72 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
SUNDAY: First Sunday Arts Festival What is the Right Time to Consider for Converting Your Sole Proprietorship to an LLC? Hospice of the Chesapeake Celebrates 45 Years With Several Events! Employees Seek Continuous Development and Upskilling – How’s Your Business Meeting Their Needs? Daily News Brief | May 30, 2024
Events

Hospice of the Chesapeake Celebrates 45 Years With Several Events!

It’s a historic year for Hospice of the Chesapeake. Maryland’s largest not-for-profit independent hospice organization is celebrating 45 years of caring for life with six different ways to make moments that matter for its patients, families and the community. 

Save the dates for these 2024 events:

  • 14th annual Fashion for a Cause: The runway fashion event of the year will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at The Fluegel Naval Academy Alumni Center, 301 King George St., Annapolis, Maryland.
  • 21st annual Golf Tournament: A day on the links with a purpose will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, 310 Links Lane, Queenstown, Maryland. 
  • Blue Crab Fun Run:  Run or walk but be sure to gather the whole family and make unforgettable memories from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Regency Furniture Stadium, home of Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf, Maryland. 

For tickets or sponsorship and underwriting opportunities, contact the events team at 443-837-1531 or[email protected]. For additional details, visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/attend-an-event/.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Employees Seek Continuous Development and Upskilling – How’s Your Business Meeting Their Needs?

 Next Article

What is the Right Time to Consider for Converting Your Sole Proprietorship to an LLC?

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu