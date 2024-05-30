Employees Seek Continuous Development and Upskilling – How’s Your Business Meeting Their Needs?

Let’s face it: when reviewing CVs, candidates who’ve unceasingly pushed themselves stand out the most. Just like your business may be constantly on the lookout for those showing commitment to continuous progress and upskilling, the best employees in today’s workforce seek out companies that prioritize investments in the staff’s refining to ensure their uninterrupted evolution.

A progressive business maps the present-day workforce’s abilities and skills against those they’ll need years ahead, so when you find a candidate specifically enunciating their ongoing evolution as part of their job expectations, know you may have come across a keeper in your firm.

The growth rates in today’s business landscape are relentless, meaning that you must offer your employees opportunities to refine their skills and develop new ones, continuously getting better at what they’re doing. Then, you’ll reap the benefits of the trickle-down strategy, where everything you do to motivate employees to achieve unprecedented results and break through boundaries will eventually foster business growth and drive better bottom lines.

So, how can you promote a culture of endless development that will have employees always striving for new heights?

Introduce them to a reliable trainer

Learning never ends, just like businesses never stop outgrowing themselves. However, ensuring your employees keep building on their knowledge and acquiring new ones can be easier said than done, assuming your focus lies on the formalities instead of the hands-on experiences.

Training is vital in progressive companies, as we can learn from the studies that suggest that 57% of employees seek training opportunities outside their jobs. However, managers would exert themselves to handle these tasks because their attention is tied to financial responsibilities. The right trainer, on the other hand, will transform this cliché investment into a profitable addition, akin to a gift that will keep on giving.

This employed expert can create value and assist each individual in advancing through the ranks by leveraging their instructional and subject expertise. From interactive activities to role plays to team building and even supplying employee-centred resources to help the staff find the skill gaps they need to fill and their strong points, the proper appointee will have it all covered. Just like 1.4 HR must exist for 100 employees to help the business survive and thrive; the same is true when it comes to the trainers who get inside their trainees’ minds and adjust accordingly to meet the company’s most ambitious goals.

Training is a long-term investment in your company’s future, and only the strategically chosen assignee can personalize the activities according to your staff’s needs instead of cutting corners until the payback is received, so choose wisely!

Choose the right training programs

A business promising training programs is common, so employees tend to be less and less moved by these offerings. What will make your company irresistible to the talent pool’s elite is the quality and goals of the programs they’ll partake in.

The best training programs are tailored to your business’s aspirations, needs, and current skill sets. As expected, those worth the investment blend all sorts of resources and techniques, like online videos, seminaries, lectures, and hands-on experiences, setting standards that reflect those recognized by the world’s top QMS standard, ISO 9001.

With the rising numbers of businesses gaining this certificate worldwide, progress is now sustained by internal and external audits that ensure the company’s operational efficiency is healthy and improving. Employees in progressive businesses develop the necessary skill sets to conduct these evaluations through the increasingly sought-after auditor certification training programs, which are expertly designed for enterprises in various industries. Once the competencies desired are gained, your business can rely on its upskilled staff to ensure organizational prosperity through an enhanced QMS, securing another pillar of success.

Let them know where they stand

Hardly can an employee know their weak and strong points to understand further how to improve their performance if they are in the dark about their successes and failures. Increasingly, more employees want feedback, a trend that the better part of entrepreneurs began to realize after the pandemic. It was in 2022 when Google nixed its two annual employee reviews to offer more frequent feedback and check-ins as part of its new strategy that prioritizes progress and development.

The use of new metrics of success can be implemented at any stage of the staff’s training or upskilling processes. For instance, giving feedback can be part of the trainer’s job description, while employees will be encouraged to enunciate mentions to make the most of the feedback process. After all, over 82% of employees state they feel valued when their feedback-giving is prioritized. Or when their companies treat them as persons instead of mere workers, as last year’s Gartner study suggests.

Prioritize systematic onboardings

Setting up a standardized onboarding procedure is crucial to ensure that all employees begin their journeys from an equitable standpoint. The first weeks or months are crucial for your employee retention rates. This process introduces the new employees to your business’ culture, creating a long-lasting impression that will shape their motivation to learn and stick to your company once they start gaining skills.

There’s a tendency to confuse onboarding with orientation, thus transforming the former process into an overwhelming red tape operation associated with routine tasks and paperwork. Make sure to understand the distinction between these two stages, as onboarding can last as long as 12 months and involves boundless questions that must be asked down the road, including the role of direct managers, HR, and employees in the process.

Endnote

Props to businesses working to push their employees to new heights and to employees who feel more inspired by these progressive companies instead of larger paychecks. With the right courses in place, standardized onboarding, resource materials, a flexible trainer, and constant use of metrics of success, you can rest assured knowing your business is one step ahead of the curve.

