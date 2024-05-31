Daily News Brief | May 31, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Police investigating a Pasadena home invasion. Fines for speed cameras are increasing in work zones this weekend. The Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival is this weekend with Grand Marshal Christian Siriano. We have a long list of events for you to consider, and our Local Business Spotlight drops at noon on Saturday with Main & Market. And we meet Grace in our Canines & Crosstreks segment!

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 31st, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

And there goes May! Here’s your low ticket warning– Bands in the Sand. The event is June 8th. I don’t think there wil be tickets available much past this weekend. Today, we have a bunch of news, so we better get into it, shall we?

Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a home invasion on Colony Road in Pasadena at 9:30 p.m. on May 28, 2024. A 21-year-old male reported being followed into his home by several armed suspects. The victim retreated, retrieved a rifle, and fired several shots, causing the suspects to flee. No injuries were reported, and it is unclear if any suspects were struck. The area was searched, but no suspects were found. Police are requesting anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

This weekend, Maryland will enforce increased fines in highway work zones. The Moore-Miller administration introduced legislation to double the fines for speed camera violations from $40 to $80, effective June 1, 2024. The fines will further increase next year, ranging from $60 to $1,000 depending on speed and whether workers are present. This legislation aims to enhance safety for road workers and reduce speeding in work zones. The state will also increase police presence and invest $500,000 in safety awareness campaigns.

The Annapolis Pride Parade on June 1 will be led by renowned fashion designer and Annapolis native, Christian Siriano. This event marks a significant celebration for the LGBTQ+ community in Annapolis, featuring Siriano, who is known for his advocacy and contributions to fashion. The parade aims to promote inclusivity and diversity, bringing together various community members to celebrate pride and support equal rights. It steps off at City Dock at noon on Saturday and goes up Main Street to West Street and then wraps up at Maryland Hall where there will be a giant festival there and at the Weems Whalen Field. The fest will be headlined by L. Rodgers another local who is a finalist on this season of The Voice! A fun time for all! And if you are a soccer fan, the Annapolis Blues host their fiorst game of the season at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium tomorrow night at 7 pm.

Other events this weekend. Saturday night at Maryland Hall, Live Arts Maryland wraps up their season with Glory, Praise, and Peace at 7:30pm–tickets at LiveArtsMD.org. On Sunday, Paint Annapolis kicks off at 9am and selected painters will do a shotgun start to find a perfect spot to pain in the City. This is a great way to kick off Annapolis Arts Week and Arts Month in the County. There will be a free exhibition of the completed works at City Dock at 11:30am. Over at the Bates Athletic Complex, the Chesapeake Childrens’ Museum presents its 24th Kids-N Kaboodle from noon to 4pm. Tons of absolutely free family fun. On West Street on Sunday it is the First Sunday Arts Festival. Sunday evening is the Art in Public Places Commission’s City Dock Concert Series with the Spa Creek Swing Band getting underway at 6:30pm–and it is free as well. And all weekend long the monthly Local By Design at the Gallery Artisan’s Market–10am to 5 pm all weekend long at 1818 Margaret Avenue off of Chinquapin Round Road.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Grace, a friendly, 3-year-old poodle-mix with a bad haircut–but only temporarily!! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt Grace and give her the home he deserves!

