Daily News Brief | May 30, 2024

Today…

Teacher accused of sexual abuse of students will remain jailed. Greenbury Point will have more public accessible hours and trails. The Hospice of the Chesapeake raised more than $500,000 at it’s recent soirée! And thye Pandas are coming back!! And, of course, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday at noon!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 30th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK today will run a bit long as we are including Bridgett’s Annapolis After Dark today so you can plan your weekend out musically! So, we better get right into it, shall we?

Matthew Schlegel, the third-grade teacher at Severna Park Elementary, has been arrested on over 30 charges of sexual abuse involving at least eight students. The charges range from second-degree assault to sexual abuse of a minor. He has once again filed a motion to be released from jail and agreed to stay with his parents in Montgomery County. However, Circuit Court Judge Cathy Vitale said no way citing that it is not inconceivable that someone with familial and collegial support might be leading a dual life. She said that for now, the narrative belongs to the children and he will have time to refute their allegations in court.

Greenbury Point will soon have increased public access. The U.S. Navy, which manages the site, has agreed to open more areas for recreational use. This decision follows significant public interest in preserving the area’s natural beauty and ensuring it remains accessible for activities like hiking and birdwatching.

Hospice of the Chesapeake celebrated its 45th anniversary by raising $500,000 at a recent event. The funds will support various hospice and palliative care programs. The celebration included a party with auctions at the new Fluegel Center–the new home of the US Naval Academy Alumni Association.

And the best news of the day. The Smithsonian National Zoo will welcome giant pandas back after China yanked them away last year. The new pandas will arrive later this year from China, as part of the ongoing partnership between the zoo and Chinese conservation organizations. The zoo aims to continue its efforts in panda conservation and education.

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with Evie and Christina from Main & Market right around the corner from me. Lot’s new and exciting happening there!

As always, thank you for being you.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, we have Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes, and as I mentioned, Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz with Annapolis After Dark All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

