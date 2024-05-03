Daily News Brief | May 3, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

Bus crash sends three students to the hospital. Two middle school students were arrested for bringing guns to school. Miss Shirley’s has a 20% discount for teachers and staff. Shore United Bank was the victim of a $4 million credit card fraud. MDOT announced that the Key Bridge may be rebuilt by 2028 at a cost of nearly $2 billion. There are plenty of events to check out this weekend! We also have our Local Business Spotlight pod coming up with the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra, and we meet Champ in our Canines & Crosstreks segment!

DAILY NEWSLETTER LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 3rd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

It’s a busy weekend this weekend with festivals and cool events and while there is rain in the forecast, it looks like most events will dodge the drops. Fingers crossed, but George will have more on that in a bit! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get into it, shall we?

Link for Daily News Email: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Yesterday, a bus carrying 50 eighth-grade students from Central Middle School in Edgewater was rear-ended by a commercial pick-up truck on Route 301 in Kent County. The bus was stopped at a railroad crossing as required by law. Three students were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, while the driver and passenger of the pickup were flown to a regional trauma center. The condition of their injuries is unknown. The remaining students were transported to Galena Fire Hall to await replacement transportation back to school, where they were reunited with their families.

In Glen Burnie, two 14-year-old students at Marley Middle School were arrested for bringing firearms to school. One student had an unloaded 9mm Glock 19 handgun in their backpack, and the other had a replica Glock 17 BB gun. Both students have been charged with various weapons offenses. The Anne Arundel County Police confirmed that neither weapon was displayed at school.

In better school news. Miss Shirley’s Cafe is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by offering a 20% discount to local educators, school faculty, and support staff from May 4th to May 10th. To receive the discount, just show a valid school ID when dining in or ordering carryout. The cafe has locations in Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis.

Shore United Ban, which acquired Severn Bank last year, reported a loss of $4.3 million to credit card fraud in the first quarter of this year. The fraud occurred primarily between March 25 and April 2, with bad actors using stolen personal information to open credit card accounts online. Shore United Bank has since suspended its credit card activations and is considering whether to continue offering credit card services at all. That’s a lot of charging in a week for a small bank!

Maryland Department of Transportation announced plans to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge by the fall of 2028. The estimated cost for the new bridge spans between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion. This announcement follows the recovery of a fifth victim from the bridge collapse that occurred on March 26. Former Governor Hogan released a statement saying that the bridge needs to be be built faster and cited the rebuilding of the Harry W. Nice Bridge over the Potomac during his term.

Let’s talk events. Tomorrow the Annapolis Dragonboat Club will start their season and open the eyes of their boat. This gets underway at 10 am at 4th Street and Spa Creek in Eastport–it’s a pretty cool and free ceremony, plus it gives you a chance to learn about the program. Then at 11 am, the Annapolis Irish Festival kicks off at the Fairgrounds and rolls until the evening. Fine Irish food, dance, music and beer–always a fun time. And on Sunday, why spend time in a bar for Cinco De Mayo when you can have a full-on Fiesta? The Fiesta Latina is to Latin culture what the Irish Festival is to Ireland! Come on out and have some authentic fun at the fairgrounds starting at 11 am. And for both of those Festivals, use the code EOA (or EYE) and you can save 50% on all tickets at ABCEventsInc.com. And finally, you know summer is around the corner when the First Sunday Arts Festival rolls into town. Yes, it is back and bigger than ever–you did listen to our podcast with the Inner West Street Association, right? But 11 am to 6 pm pom Sunday, the first block of West Street and all of Calvert Street will be closed and packed with food and vendors! Welcome summer!

And, of course you want to be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight this Saturday at noon. We spoke with Anna Binneweg, the conductor and Musical Director of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra and she has a pretty big annpouncement!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Champ–cool Yorkie mix just looking for a home! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And again, don’t forget, we have our DAILY newsletter that features only the top LOCAL NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 366 days this year- all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we don’t release a DNB on Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report. And, of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

