Daily News Brief | May 22, 2024

Today…

Bail denied for Severna Park Elementary teacher accused of sexually assaulting his students. The head of the County’s Animal Control is gone–and no one is talking. The New Village Academy was slated to open at the Annapolis mall this fall, but the mall pulled out of lease negotiations. LifeTime Fitness at the Town Center is expanding and will add indoor pickleball courts by the end of the year. And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we speak with Ernie Greene from Live Arts Maryland!

And back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark, it's BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

What the hell was with all the airplanes flying all over yesterday? HA. Yes, that was what the Ring Neighbors feed looked like! Spectacular day for the Blues and another one on deck today. They fly at 2 pm. So let’s get right into the news, shall we ?

A third-grade teacher at Severna Park Elementary School, Matthew Schlegel, has been denied bond by Anne Arundel District Judge Kemp W. Hammond after facing numerous child sex abuse charges. Schlegel, a 44-year-old veteran of the county school system, was arrested following a two-month investigation where eight female students accused him of inappropriate touching both in and outside the classroom. Despite being removed from student-facing roles since March, Schlegel remains employed by Anne Arundel County Public Schools. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 12. In response to the arrest, the school has increased mental health resources, deploying additional counselors and therapists to support affected students and staff. Parents are encouraged to contact the school for further assistance, including access to the Anne Arundel County Community Warmline for immediate help.

Robin Catlett, the administrator of Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control, has left her position under unclear circumstances. The Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed her departure but did not disclose whether she resigned or was terminated. Catlett’s exit follows allegations reported last year that animals were being overmedicated at the shelter to appear calmer for adoption, accusations she denied. Catlett’s attorney and board members have not commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the opening of New Village Academy, a charter high school intended for the Annapolis mall, has been postponed to fall 2025. The delay is due to complications in finalizing a lease as the mall is being sold. Despite having nearly completed preparations, lease negotiations were halted, forcing the school’s board to defer the opening. The school, which aims to focus on internships and mentoring, had already begun hiring staff and engaging with prospective families. Organizers remain hopeful that the lease issue will be resolved to allow for the school’s eventual opening. This is a Charter school that is focused on capable kids who may have checked out of learning or just fell through the cracks. It’s a great concept and we did a podcast with Romey Pittman and Darius Stanton on this a while ago–scroll back or search and give it a listen.

Pickleballers listen up! LifeTime Annapolis, a high-end health and fitness club, is expanding at the Annapolis Town Center by adding 11 indoor pickleball courts. The 46,000-square-foot expansion will take over the former Bed Bath & Beyond space and will include a pickleball lounge and group workout area. Expected to be completed by year-end, this expansion will bring LifeTime Annapolis’s total footprint to nearly 90,000 square feet. I guess they need to keep up with the Joneses with the other fitness club coming into the Annapolis mall.

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are chatting with Ernie Greene from Live Arts Maryland. What a great guy and a great organization!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with her Annapolis After Dark

