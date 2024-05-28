May 28, 2024
Annapolis, US 81 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis to Celebrate Pride on Saturday! County, Bowie State University Partner on Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park Lightning Fast: How Lightning Network is Making Bitcoin Transactions Instant Daily News Brief | May 28, 2024 The Impact of Betting Addiction: Why Education is Key
Local News

County, Bowie State University Partner on Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Dr. Aminta Breaux, President of Bowie State University, officially announced a strategic partnership at Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park. The partnership, built upon the historic relationship between Bowie State University and Crownsville Hospital, will include collaboration on planning educational programming, research, internships, and initiatives focused on health and wellness at Crownsville Hospital. 

“The historical relationship between Bowie State University and Crownsville Hospital is one we should honor, and the engagement of their faculty and students in our planning efforts will deliver young Black voices and academic expertise,” said County Executive Pittman.

Anne Arundel County and Bowie State – Maryland’s oldest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) – will collaborate on planning programming and educational initiatives focused on mental and physical health and wellness, environmental and agricultural science, library science, and historic preservation. Additionally, both parties will work together on curriculum development and share relevant resources such as research findings, facilities, access to historical archives, and internship opportunities for students.

“Working with Anne Arundel County on the Crownsville project will have major benefits to the university, our students, and to residents who live in the community,” said Dr. Aminta Breaux, president of Bowie State University. “Overall, the University’s combined effort with the County is dedicated to promoting community well-being, advancing education, and increasing awareness of the need for ongoing mental health reform.”

The relationship between Bowie State and Crownsville Hospital dates back decades. In the early 1950s, The College Eyereported about site visits by the university to the hospital. The university also conducted a study on mental health and overcrowding within the hospital. More recently, Bowie State University students testified before Maryland delegates about legislation to establish a Crownsville Task Force.

Crownsville Hospital opened in 1911 as a treatment facility for African American patients. In 2022, Anne Arundel County acquired the deed from the State of Maryland. County officials are actively working with local, state, and federal partners, and community stakeholders to preserve the site’s history and create a space for healing. 

The announcement today included the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the County and the university, marking the partnership. It was attended by members of the Crownsville Advisory Committee, representatives from local, state, and federal offices, community leaders, and former Crownsville Hospital employees.

A recording of the event can be found here. For more information on Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park, visit www.aacounty.org/CrownsvillePark.   

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Lightning Fast: How Lightning Network is Making Bitcoin Transactions Instant

 Next Article

Annapolis to Celebrate Pride on Saturday!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu