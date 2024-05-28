County, Bowie State University Partner on Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Dr. Aminta Breaux, President of Bowie State University, officially announced a strategic partnership at Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park. The partnership, built upon the historic relationship between Bowie State University and Crownsville Hospital, will include collaboration on planning educational programming, research, internships, and initiatives focused on health and wellness at Crownsville Hospital.

“The historical relationship between Bowie State University and Crownsville Hospital is one we should honor, and the engagement of their faculty and students in our planning efforts will deliver young Black voices and academic expertise,” said County Executive Pittman.

Anne Arundel County and Bowie State – Maryland’s oldest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) – will collaborate on planning programming and educational initiatives focused on mental and physical health and wellness, environmental and agricultural science, library science, and historic preservation. Additionally, both parties will work together on curriculum development and share relevant resources such as research findings, facilities, access to historical archives, and internship opportunities for students.

“Working with Anne Arundel County on the Crownsville project will have major benefits to the university, our students, and to residents who live in the community,” said Dr. Aminta Breaux, president of Bowie State University. “Overall, the University’s combined effort with the County is dedicated to promoting community well-being, advancing education, and increasing awareness of the need for ongoing mental health reform.”

The relationship between Bowie State and Crownsville Hospital dates back decades. In the early 1950s, The College Eyereported about site visits by the university to the hospital. The university also conducted a study on mental health and overcrowding within the hospital. More recently, Bowie State University students testified before Maryland delegates about legislation to establish a Crownsville Task Force.

Crownsville Hospital opened in 1911 as a treatment facility for African American patients. In 2022, Anne Arundel County acquired the deed from the State of Maryland. County officials are actively working with local, state, and federal partners, and community stakeholders to preserve the site’s history and create a space for healing.

The announcement today included the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the County and the university, marking the partnership. It was attended by members of the Crownsville Advisory Committee, representatives from local, state, and federal offices, community leaders, and former Crownsville Hospital employees.

A recording of the event can be found here. For more information on Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park, visit www.aacounty.org/CrownsvillePark.

