May 4, 2024
Homestead Gardens
College Sharks, Offers Innovative College Application Guidance for Teens

In an effort to streamline the complex college application process and make help more affordable to more families, College Sharks, a new company based in Annapolis, has launched a comprehensive educational platform designed to assist college-bound teens and their parents. The primarily virtual service aims to reduce stress and provide expert guidance at a fraction of the cost typically associated with one-on-one consulting. (Be sure to note the free offer below)

College Sharks offers tools and resources, including monthly lessons, live Q&A sessions, a workbook, and a robust online community where parents can exchange tips and seek advice. The platform targets families beginning the college admissions journey as early as their junior year of high school and continues to support them through graduation.

For a flat fee of $600 or a monthly subscription of $49, members can access a wealth of resources including assistance in building a balanced college list, strategies for securing merit aid, and guidance on crafting a standout personal statement.

The College Sharks team boasts over 50 years of combined experience in boarding school and college consulting, bringing a level of expertise that founder Lee Norwood and her team are passionate about sharing. Their goal is to empower students by providing them with the knowledge and tools necessary for a successful college application experience.

With its promise of low-cost, high-value service, College Sharks is poised to become a vital resource for families navigating the challenging waters of college applications, making the journey less daunting and more accessible for all.

We spoke with Lee Norwood on a recent podcast to discuss College Sharks and Annapolis College Consulting, her full-service option. Have a listen.

And for readers and listeners interested in College Sharks, Lee has offered FREE programs to the first 50 families that sign up! No obligation, just pure expertise and information! Use the code ALLANNAP when you register!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

