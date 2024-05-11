May 11, 2024
Annapolis, US 63 F
Homestead Gardens
City of Annapolis Offers Tips for Commissioning Week

The City of Annapolis welcomes the family and friends of the United States Naval Academy’s Class of 2024 Midshipmen for Commissioning Week activities, May 17 to 24, 2024. The graduation and commissioning ceremony for the Class of 2024 will take place on Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Rowe Boulevard in Annapolis. 

In the days before the graduation and commissioning ceremony, City residents and visitors should expect heavy traffic, temporary road and bridge closures, parking limitations, maritime traffic restrictions, and increased security downtown. 

The Navy Blue Angels flight rehearsal will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 and the Blue Angels Fight Demonstration will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. For a full listing of events and activities, visit https://www.usna.edu/CommissioningWeek.

Hours and restrictions for vehicular and pedestrian access to the U.S. Naval Academy during Commissioning Week will be posted on the Commissioning Week website; the outdoor graduation ceremony is limited to invited Naval Academy and Class of 2024 guests and authorized personnel only. 

PARKING: The best option for getting onto the yard is to park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and take the free shuttle to enter through the Visitor Center at Gate One. For those coming downtown for Blue Angels rehearsal and/or flight demonstration, City garages are the best bet and include Hillman (150 Gorman Street), Gott’s (45 Calvert Street), Knighton (1A Colonial Ave.), and Park Place (One Park Place). 

HEAVY TRAFFIC: Make a plan to accommodate the increase in cars and pedestrian traffic as much as possible. Allow yourself plenty of extra time and please be courteous to out-of-town drivers who are unfamiliar with City streets. Download the “Prepare Me Annapolis” mobile app (Apple/Android) to receive local traffic alerts.

On Friday, May 24, security around Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Rowe Blvd. could make traffic slower than usual until approximately 3 p.m. 

TEMPORARY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES: On Tuesday, May 21, the Route 450 (Naval Academy) bridge will be closed between 10:45 a.m. and approximately 3:45 p.m. for the Blue Angels rehearsal.  The bridge will close again on Wednesday, May 22 at approximately 1:45 p.m. until approximately 4 p.m. for the Blue Angels flight demonstration. 

DOWNTOWN PARKING LIMITATIONS: Expect parking to be limited throughout the week. Visit www.AnnapolisParking.com to reserve garage parking at Gott’s and Knighton garages. Please note that there will be strict enforcement of metered parking, two-hour limited spaces, Residential Permit Zones and red zones. Visitors are strongly encouraged to park at Knighton (Corner of Colonial Avenue and West Street) and Park Place (Just off of West Street and Spa Road) garages and take the free downtown “magenta” shuttle. The shuttle can be tracked using the transloc app or on the web: https://accessannapolis.transloc.com/routes.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, there will be no state employee parking at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Lot. The parking lot will be reserved for graduation attendees. City and state employees who normally park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium should relocate to the Calvert Street Garage.

INCREASED SECURITY: All residents and visitors should remain aware of their surroundings. Please identify suspicious personnel, packages, or behavior to local authorities. If you see something, say something. Dial 9-1-1 for emergency response. For non-emergency inquiries or questions, contact the Annapolis Call Center at 410-260-2211. 

MARITIME TRAFFIC: Boaters must pay close attention to markers that delineate exclusionary zones and temporary channels (marked by red and green buoys) on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Please look for public safety boats and follow instructions promptly. The Annapolis Harbormaster operates on VHF 17. The area of Spa Creek and the Severn River will be patrolled by the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources Police, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Annapolis Harbormaster, Annapolis Police and Annapolis Fire Rescue boats. For complete information on maritime traffic rules and procedures, visit: the Annapolis Harbormaster’s web page on maritime rules for Blue Angels

