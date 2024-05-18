Baysox Win Fourth-Straight To Clinch First Road Series Win Of The Season  

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won their fourth-consecutive game on Saturday afternoon, once again taking down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on the road, 5-1, from Mirabito Stadium.

It’s reverse fortunes for Bowie (21-16) who entered this week just 4-8 on the road all season, before winning four-straight. Pitching was once again a strength, as right-handed starter Alex Pham traversed four and two-thirds innings of one-run baseball, striking out a season-high seven batters. Pham has now allowed just three earned runs in the month of May, posting a 1.88 ERA since the calander flipped from April.

Right-hander Kyle Virbitsky (W, 4-1) followed Pham on the hill with two and a third scoreless, allowing just one hit and striking out three, before southpaw Trey McGough recorded the final six outs on Saturday. The combined effort lowered the Baysox staff ERA to 1.69 over their past nine games – the best mark in all of Minor League Baseball during that period.

Bowie’s bats were bolstered by the bottom of the lineup on Saturday, as Collin Burns reached base three times, while recording a pair of hits and RBI out of the eight-hole. Burns blistered a double into the right-center field gap that gave Bowie a 2-1 lead in the seventh in a two-run frame, before also driving home a run on a single in a two-run eighth inning. Both Silas Ardoin and Samuel Basallo churned out three hits for the Baysox on Saturday, as the lineup tallied 10 knocks in total. Ardoin’s first single drove in Frederick Bencosme for the game’s first run in the top of the second. Connor Pavolony also produced for Bowie, singling and scoring on a wild pitch in the seventh, while also drawing a bases-loaded walk to plate a run in the eighth.

The win clinches the first road series victory for the Baysox in 2024 and moves them a season-high five games over .500. Bowie looks to take five of six on the road when they conclude their six-game series with Binghamton on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET from Mirabito Stadium, as RHP Ryan Long (0-3, 5.88 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Baysox, opposed by RHP Joander Suarez (2-1, 2.17 ERA) for the Rumble Ponies.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 21 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:05 pm. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

