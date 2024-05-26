Baysox Shutout by Squirrels on Saturday Night

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shutout by the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-0 on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Bowie (22-21) outhit Richmond (21-23) eight to four but went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine on base.

Richmond scored its lone runs of the game on a Blake Sabol opposite-field two-run homer off Bowie starting right-handerCameron Weston (L, 1-2) in the third inning.

In his first career Double-A start, Weston threw four innings and allowed two runs on two hits over one walk and three strikeouts in the loss. It’s the first time that Weston has allowed more than one run in a Double-A outing this year.

Right-hander Ryan Long followed Weston in relief and threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks. Long has now thrown nine scoreless innings in two appearances against Richmond this season.

Bowie’s best chance was in the sixth when it loaded the bases with two outs for Donta’ Williams but he flew out against Richmond starting right-hander Matt Frisbee (W, 1-5) to end the inning. Frisbee picked up the win after six scoreless innings over seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Right-hander Nick Garcia (S, 4) recorded a two-inning save with three strikeouts to polish off the Flying Squirrels’ second series win over the Baysox this season.

Richmond has now won eight of 11 in the season series against Bowie.

The Baysox finish their six-game series against the Flying Squirrels tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm. RHP Trace Bright (0-3, 3.25 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against RHP Ryan Murphy (1-3, 3.28 ERA) for Richmond.

