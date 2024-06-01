May 31, 2024
Baysox Pitching Falters in Friday Loss to Patriots

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by a final score of 13-5 on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

After Bowie took a 1-0 first inning lead on a TT Bowens RBI single, Somerset scored four runs in the bottom of the first against starting right-hander Cameron Weston (L, 1-3) to take the lead.

Weston only recorded two outs in the first inning and had to be replaced after giving up the four runs on two hits over three walks on 33 pitches. It’s the shortest outing by the right-hander this season.

Ahead 5-1 entering the fourth, Somerset (24-25) tacked on two more runs on back-to-back solo home runs by Anthony Seigler and Spencer Jones off right-hander Dan Hammer.

Trailing 7-1 heading into the fifth, Bowie (24-24) scored a run in the fifth and three runs in the sixth on an RBI single byFrederick Bencosme, a solo homer by Bowens, and a two-run double by Collin Burns to pull the Baysox within two. The home run by Bowens was his sixth of the season, part of a three-hit, two RBI game for the right-fielder. His 31 RBI on the season is tied for fourth-most in the Eastern League.

However, the Patriots scored six unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings to put the game away against a depleted Bowie bullpen that had already used four relievers the night before in the 12-inning win.

In the sixth, four runs came across after Seigler homered again, a throwing error by Samuel Basallo scored Jones, an RBI single from Agustin Ramirez and a sacrifice fly from Grant Richardson. Two more runs crossed in the seventh on a Jasson Dominguez two-run homer off left-hander Ryan Hennen.

Somerset starter Trystan Vrieling (W, 4-4) collected the win after going 5.2 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits across three walks and six strikeouts.

The Baysox pitching staff gave up a season-high 17 hits in the loss.

The Baysox continue their six-game road trip against Somerset tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Trace Bright (0-3, 3.10 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Blane Abeyta (2-5, 6.55 ERA) for Somerset.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, June 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 6:35 pm from Prince George’s Stadium. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

