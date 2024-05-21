Anne Arundel Alliance of Black School Educators Name Kendra Newton-Bethel as Teacher of the Year

The Anne Arundel Alliance of Black School Educators (AAABSE) has named Kendra Newton-Bethel of Brooklyn Park Elementary School as the recipient of its inaugural Teacher of the Year Award. This historic achievement, the first of its kind in the state, underscores AAABSE’s dedication to recognizing and celebrating excellence within Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS).

AAABSE mission is to support the accelerated success for students of African descent and to attract, develop, promote, and retain African American staff to improve educational equity for all stakeholders.

Newton-Bethel’s unwavering dedication, innovative teaching methods, and commitment to equity and inclusion have made her an exemplary role model within the educational community. In his nomination of her, Principal Rodney Walker, highlighted her remarkable contributions, including her advocacy for all students to ensure they receive the education they need and deserve, as well as her leadership in initiatives such as the Boys of Distinction African American boys mentoring group.

Other finalists for the AAABSE Teacher of the Year award were:

Deanna Cook from Brock Bridge Elementary School

Tinesha McNeill from Annapolis High School

Wesley Richardson from Glen Burnie High School

Crystal Shrader from Belle Grove Elementary School

Newton-Bethel and other finalists were honored at AAABSE’s Celebration of Black Excellence last weekend. Top finishers in AAABSE’s Oratorical Contest also had the opportune to read their essays for those in attendance.

More information about the Anne Arundel Alliance of Black School Educators can be found here.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

