Anne Arundel Alliance of Black School Educators Name Kendra Newton-Bethel as Teacher of the Year

The Anne Arundel Alliance of Black School Educators (AAABSE) has named Kendra Newton-Bethel of Brooklyn Park Elementary School as the recipient of its inaugural Teacher of the Year Award. This historic achievement, the first of its kind in the state, underscores AAABSE’s dedication to recognizing and celebrating excellence within Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS).
AAABSE mission is to support the accelerated success for students of African descent and to attract, develop, promote, and retain African American staff to improve educational equity for all stakeholders.
Newton-Bethel’s unwavering dedication, innovative teaching methods, and commitment to equity and inclusion have made her an exemplary role model within the educational community. In his nomination of her, Principal Rodney Walker, highlighted her remarkable contributions, including her advocacy for all students to ensure they receive the education they need and deserve, as well as her leadership in initiatives such as the Boys of Distinction African American boys mentoring group.
Other finalists for the AAABSE Teacher of the Year award were:
- Deanna Cook from Brock Bridge Elementary School
- Tinesha McNeill from Annapolis High School
- Wesley Richardson from Glen Burnie High School
- Crystal Shrader from Belle Grove Elementary School
Newton-Bethel and other finalists were honored at AAABSE’s Celebration of Black Excellence last weekend. Top finishers in AAABSE’s Oratorical Contest also had the opportune to read their essays for those in attendance.
More information about the Anne Arundel Alliance of Black School Educators can be found here.