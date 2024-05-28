Annapolis to Celebrate Pride on Saturday!

The Fourth Annual Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival will take place in downtown Annapolis on Saturday, June 1, 2024. This year, the parade will follow a different route, beginning at Annapolis City Dock and ending at Maryland Hall where the Annapolis Pride Festival will take place with the theme, “Anchored with Pride.”

In late April, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Ward Two Alderwoman Karma O’Neill presented Annapolis Pride with a proclamation proclaiming June “Pride Month.” At the event, Annapolis Pride organizers announced that fashion designer Christian Siriano will be the grand marshal for the parade and festival.

Siriano grew up in the Annapolis area. In 2007, he rose to fame after competing in the fourth season of Bravo’s Project Runway. In the season finale, guest judge Victoria Beckham called Siriano’s designs “a breath of fresh air,” and said she would be honored to wear any piece of his clothing. After winning on Project Runway, Siriano launched his own label in 2008 and has since designed ready-to-wear, couture, and costumes. In 2013, Siriano was inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

“Annapolis Pride has grown exponentially since the first parade in 2019, and I am enormously proud of, and grateful for, the Pride community for making our City more accepting and equitable,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Both my family and I share these values and we love being part of an inclusive community that is made richer and happier by embracing diversity.”

June is recognized worldwide as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Pride Month (LGBTQ+ Pride Month). This June marks the 55th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City, an uprising to resist harassment and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, which was a pivotal point for the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

ROAD CLOSURES: All of Dock Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and parking from 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 until after parade lineup and departure (approx 2 p.m. on June 1). The inbound lane of Compromise Street will also be closed for parade lineup on the morning of the parade. Along the parade route on Main Street and West Street, there will be rolling road closures for the parade. Please follow all Annapolis Police direction.

PARKING: Paid parking is available at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium ($10 per vehicle). A free shuttle will run a route to City Dock/downtown in the morning and back and forth from the festival in the afternoon. Paid parking is also available at City garages including Hillman (150 Duke of Gloucester – closest to start of parade), Park Place (1 Park Place – closest paid parking to Festival), Gotts (45 Calvert Street) and Knighton (1A Colonial Ave.). The State Garage (Calvert Street at St. Johns) is free on weekends.. Information about additional garage and surface lot parking is available at: www.AnnapolisParking.com.

