May 24, 2024
Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Once Again Joins Blue Star Museums Initiative in Honor of Memorial Day 

As the nation prepares to commemorate Memorial Day and honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. military, the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park proudly announces its participation in the Blue Star Museums initiative. 

From Armed Forces Day on May 18th through Labor Day on September 2nd, 2024, the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park will offer free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families. This initiative is part of the museum’s ongoing commitment to supporting our nation’s armed forces and recognizing their sacrifices. 

Blue Star Museums, a collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, provides military families with the opportunity to explore cultural and educational institutions across the country, including museums, gardens, zoos, and more. The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is honored to be a part of this program, offering a unique opportunity for military families to discover the rich maritime heritage of Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay. 

“We are deeply grateful for the sacrifices made by our military personnel and their families,” said Alice Estrada, President and CEO of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. “By participating in the Blue Star Museums initiative, we hope to express our appreciation and provide a meaningful way for military families to connect with our community and its history.” 

The Blue Star Museums program is open to currently serving members of the United States Military, including the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and their families. 

To learn more about the Blue Star Museums initiative and find a list of participating museums, visit arts.gov/BlueStarMuseums

For more information about the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park, including hours of operation and upcoming events, visit www.annapolismaritime.org

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

