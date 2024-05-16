16th Paca Girlfriends Party Scheduled for June 12th, General Admission Sold Out!

The Annual Paca Girlfriends’ Party at the William Paca House and Garden will celebrate its 16th Anniversary on June 12th. Created by volunteer Judi Herrmann, owner of Herrmann Advertising, Branding and Technology, the Paca Girlfriends’ Party has grown from 200 women in 2009 to more than 1000 attendees from the region, including Washington and Baltimore. The event is dedicated to raising awareness for Historic Annapolis, the nonprofit organization that is the beneficiary of this fundraising effort, which preserves and protects historic properties, and connects visitors and school children to the rich history of Annapolis spanning four centuries.

Through the efforts of the Paca Girlfriends, this annual event has become a tremendous opportunity to celebrate women, their community involvement and business ventures while raising funds for a worthy cause.

In the past eight years, the event tickets have sold out in one day making the Paca Girlfriends’ Party one of the highlights of the social season. VIP tickets are still on sale; but General Admission tickets are sold out!

