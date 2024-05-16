May 30, 2024
Annapolis, US 72 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Maryland Men’s Soccer: Coach Cirovski Reveals 2024 Roster Additions 16th Paca Girlfriends Party Scheduled for June 12th. General Admission SOLD OUT! Microdosing Shrooms: Effects and Practices in Enhancing Cognitive Function Akash Network: Redefining Cloud Economics with AKT Token SUNDAY: First Sunday Arts Festival
Local News

16th Paca Girlfriends Party Scheduled for June 12th. General Admission SOLD OUT!

The Annual Paca Girlfriends’ Party at the William Paca House and Garden will celebrate its 16th Anniversary on June 12th. Created by volunteer Judi Herrmann, owner of Herrmann Advertising, Branding and Technology, the Paca Girlfriends’ Party has grown from 200 women in 2009 to more than 1000 attendees from the region, including Washington and Baltimore. The event is dedicated to raising awareness for Historic Annapolis, the nonprofit organization that is the beneficiary of this fundraising effort, which preserves and protects historic properties, and connects visitors and school children to the rich history of Annapolis spanning four centuries.

Through the efforts of the Paca Girlfriends, this annual event has become a tremendous opportunity to celebrate women, their community involvement and business ventures while raising funds for a worthy cause.

In the past eight years, the event tickets have sold out in one day making the Paca Girlfriends’ Party one of the highlights of the social season. VIP tickets are still  on sale; but  General Admission tickets are sold out!

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Post To FB
Previous Article

Microdosing Shrooms: Effects and Practices in Enhancing Cognitive Function

 Next Article

Maryland Men’s Soccer: Coach Cirovski Reveals 2024 Roster Additions

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu