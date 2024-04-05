April 5, 2024
Yes, That Was an Earthquake

On Friday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was recorded, with its epicenter located approximately 4 miles northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. The area lies in the northern part of New Jersey, midway between Trenton and New York City.

The seismic event occurred at 10:23 a.m., originating nearly 3 miles below the Earth’s surface. Residents in Odenton, Severna Park, Annapolis, and Riva all texted or Tweeted to Eye On Annapolis about it. Maryland experienced mild tremors lasting around 30 seconds, followed by weaker vibrations for a similar duration. As per initial reports, there were no immediate indications of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey has more information on their page. The quake was relatively shallow which amplifies the distance wherte the tremors can be felt.

Reports indicate that the quake’s effects were felt over a wide area, ranging from Virginia to Maine.

If you felt it, report it!

