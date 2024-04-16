What You Need to Know About USNA’s 2024 Commissioning Week

The end of the year is fast approaching for the First Class Midshipmen who will be commissioned as Ensigns in the US Navy or 2nd Lieutenants in the US Marine Corps. Along with the graduation ceremony, which is by invitation only, there are a number of public events including a flight demonstration by the Blue Angels, the Herndon Monument Climb, parades, concerts, and more. For the week, expect heavier than normal traffic and intermittent closures of roads, bridges, and waterways as the Blue Angels perform. If you are attending graduation, please expect added security to accompany the commencement speaker who is typically the President, Vice President, Secretary of Defense, or another high-ranking government official.

Please keep in mind, this event brings lots of visitors to the area and traffic will be heavy throughout the week.

Below are the highlights of the week. A full schedule can be found here.

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Class of 2027 Herndon Climb 8:00 a.m. (tentative). This rite of passage marks the end of Plebe Year for the 4th Class Midshipmen. The class works together (eventually) to climb the monument covered in lard and replace a plebe (dixie cup) hat with an upperclassman’s cover. Please note that this event has been moved up several days to coincide with the conclusion of Sea Trials and has a new start time of 8:00 a.m. (tentative).

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Practice 2:00 pm. The squadron is scheduled to arrive at 11:00 am to perform reconnaissance of the area and prepare for the demonstration. Prime viewing areas include the USNA yard, any of the City street end parks, or ideally on the water.

The Naval Academy Bridge (Route 450) will close from 10:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again at 1:45 p.m. after the conclusion of the flight demonstration practice.

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Blue Angels Flight Demonstration 2:00 pm. Prime viewing areas include the USNA yard, any City street end park, or, ideally, on the water.

The Naval Academy Bridge (Route 450) will close at 1:45 pm and remain closed through the conclusion of the flight demonstration.

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Color Parade 11:00 am. This is the final school year parade, and the entire brigade will be in dress whites on Worden Field.

Friday, May 25, 2024

Graduation, Class of 2024 10:00 am at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. This event is by invitation only. The Blue Angels will do a flyover. The event will be streamed live.

