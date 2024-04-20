What Are These Things on the Telephone Poles?

First, it was the purple lights. Now it is the yellow grids! What are these grids popping up on telephone (well, more appropriately, BGE poles) around the County?

According to BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopulos, they are reflectors that alert motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians of pole locations.

BGE has been installing them across the County. They are installed at headlight height to grab drivers’ and cyclists’ attention when their headlights shine on them.

With all the distractions available while driving, anything to make it safer and to keep drivers more aware of their surroundings is a good thing in my book!

