April 19, 2024
WAE: Mexican Folk, Jazz & Chamber Inspired Music 

World Artists Experiences (WAE) will present a live performance of the Natalia Arroyo Ensemble on April 28, 2024, at 2:30 pm EDT, at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard, Severna Park, MD 21146. This event is offered free of charge.

The Arroyo Ensemble is directed by the violinist and composer Natalia Arroyo. The group performs traditional music from northern Mexico worldwide, consolidating their own sound in a fresh and innovative way. The original arrangements and compositions of the Ensemble repertoire fuse the roots of Mexican music with chamber music and jazz, with the improvisation and creativity displayed by each musician constituting another fundamental feature of the ensemble. The result is a blend of sounds that captures the ensemble’s rich knowledge of the Mexican traditional music and the rhythms of northern Baja California.

Natalia Arroyo is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist and composer from Mexico who performs at music festivals worldwide. Edwin Montes is an award-winning, classically-trained guitarist who has performed throughout Mexico, the U.S., and Italy. José Luis Rodríguez is a double bass player from Mexico who has collaborated with many notable orchestras, ensembles, and performers.

World Artists Experiences bridges people and cultures across the world for international understanding. More information is available on the WAE website, www.worldartists.org or by email at [email protected]. Donations are appreciated.

