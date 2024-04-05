US Army Corps of Engineers Targets End of May for Reopening of Baltimore Port Channel Following Bridge Collapse

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has announced a provisional schedule for restoring navigation at the Port of Baltimore, following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. In coordination with local, state, and federal entities, USACE plans to establish a temporary, limited access channel to the port by the end of April, facilitating the movement of specific cargo vessels.

This interim channel, measuring 280 feet in width and 35 feet in depth, will accommodate one-way traffic, including barge container services and select roll on/roll off vessels carrying automobiles and farm machinery. The temporary passage is a response to the urgent need for operational continuity at the port, a critical node for national commerce.

The Corps is also focused on reinstating the primary federal navigation channel—700 feet wide and 50 feet deep—by the end of May. This restoration is set to return the port’s capacity to its pre-crisis levels.

Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, USACE commanding general, emphasized the concerted effort behind the progress: “Thanks to the exhaustive work of the Unified Command during the last two weeks, including underwater surveys and detailed structural analysis of the wreckage, we’ve developed a better understanding of the immense and complex work that lies ahead. A fully opened federal channel remains our primary goal, and we will carry out this work with care and precision, with safety as our chief priority.”

Maryland Governor, Wes Moore issued the folloowing statement:

As we learned this evening, this ambitious timeline proposed by the Army Corps of Engineers offers a level of clarity and certainty that Baltimore needs to hear so we can collectively plan for continued recovery efforts – related to both our economy and our infrastructure. We and our partners across all levels of government have been pushing for a timeline, and now we have a target. We must do everything we can to meet that target. As I’ve said many times, this is a complicated operation. For the workers and businesses that rely on the Port, we need to do everything in our power to move as quickly and as safely as we can to clear the channel and fully reopen vessel traffic to the Port of Baltimore. For the families, we must continue to do everything we can to bring them closure. In the coming days, we will work closely with the Army Corps of Engineers and Unified Command to continue evaluating the assessment so we can ensure we remove any obstacles that might prevent completion. I will deploy every available asset under my control to support this mission. We need to move with utmost speed – and we must execute every operation in a way that advances the four key directives I’ve issued to Unified Command. This work is complex. But by standing united, working together, and moving in partnership, we will continue to prove the full meaning of Maryland Tough and Baltimore Strong. Wes Moore, Maryland Governor

Spellmon cautioned that these ambitious targets could be affected by severe weather or unforeseen complications with the wreckage. He reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to restoring full port functionality while maintaining a focus on safety and supporting the recovery efforts for the missing individuals: “We are working quickly and safely to clear the channel and restore full service at this port that is so vital to the nation. At the same time, we continue to keep faith with the families of the missing and are working with our partners to help locate and recover their loved ones.”

