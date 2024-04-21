Unveiling 1Win Casino Games’ Hidden Treasures

Since the advent of online casinos, one major advantage they have continued to hold over their physically established counterparts is the number of games available. However, knowing which of these games best serves you can be difficult.

In this write-up, we will help you narrow down this wide array of games.

Top Casino Games on 1win

Among the plethora of titles on https://1wins-korea.com/app/, there are some hidden gems which go under the radar. Below, we will highlight some of these games, showing you why they should be among your favorites.

Gonzo’s Quest

This title is an online video slot machine from game developers NetEnt. It was released in 2011 and is among the vast collection of games on 1win’s platform.

Upon opening the game, you become immersed in the treasure hunting vibe it portrays. This is not a shocker, because the game’s theme is based on the Spanish conquistador Gonzalo Pizarro. It also goes ahead to follow his quest for the lost city of gold, El Dorado.

This game employs a unique Avalanche feature where symbols appear and then disappear to be replaced by new ones. This is used instead of the traditional method of spinning reels on slot machines. With 5 reels and 20 paylines, we can see why it is a hidden treasure among 1win’s casino games.

When you form a winning combination, the symbols explode and new ones fall in their place, potentially creating more wins in a single spin. The game also includes a Free Falls feature. With this feature, you can win up to 10 free spins on consecutive wins while your multiplier also keeps increasing.

Fruit Party

This game from Pragmatic portrays the cheerful and fun aesthetic so well. It is a slot game with a vibrant fruit-themed design. Fruits like bananas, cherries, strawberries and oranges are among the symbols that make its overall look pleasant.

It has a 7 reel format that applies the cascading feature. Your aim while playing Fruit Party is to form clusters of matching symbols whether horizontally or vertically.

The fact that you could win consecutively on a single spin is one reason why this game is on this list of 1win’s casino hidden treasures.

Lucky Jet

This is one of the best crash games you will find on gambling sites. Lucky jet is particularly specific to 1win casino. This game is widely loved for its straightforward nature.

In this game, you are required to place bets on the movement of a rocket ship. Before a round begins, you select the amount you would like to wager, and then the rocket takes off. The longer the rocket stays flying, the higher the multiplier becomes. You can decide to take your winnings in a round when the multiplier reaches a coefficient you are comfortable with. This multiplier could reach a maximum coefficient of ×100.

However, if the jet crashes before you take your earnings, you lose the bet. Therefore, you should play this game with a level of discipline, to prevent wagering with greed.

Mega Roulette

Fans of traditional roulette should find this game really interesting. This is because it is a variant of the game with added benefits. Compared to the classic roulette, this version has more enhanced features and even larger payouts.

Another among the several features that makes this game a gem on 1win is the additional betting options and side bets you get. This game from Pragmatic also features multipliers of up to 500 to help boost your chances of winning.

To experience an increased roulette immersion experience, you could engage in the live dealer game of the same title. This version presents you with opportunities to win huge jackpots while experiencing a real life casino experience from whatever location in the world.

Mines

If you are specifically searching for games you can make easy wins on, this right here is the one for you. From developers Turbo games, this is among the most popular names on 1win’s casino.

In the game, there are diamonds and mines placed in random locations on a 5 by 5 grid. To win, you have to avoid selecting a tile that contains a mine. The game gives you the option to select the number of mines you would like to be inserted into the grid in each round. You can pick between the range of 2 to 24 mines.

Another reason why this game is on this list of hidden treasures is its odd system. As you select more tiles with diamonds, the multiplier progressively increases. This multiplier could increase to a maximum number of 999.99k.

Final Words

With the help of this write-up, your gambling experience should level up. Dive into 1win’s casino games, and explore these gems which sometimes go undiscovered. Through this, your betting activities should be profitable and at the same time exciting.

