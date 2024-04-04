This Weekend!! The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival AND Asian American Fest Are Here!

As spring breathes new life into the world, festival season in Maryland is set to begin with an exciting lineup. The first weekend in April will be marked by two great family-centric events, starting with the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival on April 6, followed by the Asian American Festival on April 7–both at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. There is no better way to kick off spring, summer, and festival season.

Savor the Heat at the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival – April 6th

The Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds will come alive on Saturday, April 6th, 2024, with the 10th annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival. Hosted by ABC Events, this festival is nirvana for wing enthusiasts and families seeking a day of fun and flavors.

From the legendary Anchor Bar, the birthplace of Buffalo wings, to an array of new wing vendors, the festival will feature hundreds of wing flavors. Beyond the mouth-watering wings, the festival boasts a line-up of live entertainment, ax-throwing challenges, a mobile escape room, expanded kids’ zone, and even a mechanical bull.

For the competitive souls, there are wing and pepper eating contests, and the Beer Olympics to test your skills. The festival also introduces a Sauce Competition (register here) for aspiring sauce masters.

Anbd the kids are not left out, with an expanded kids’ section with inflatables, face-painting, obstacle courses, and more! The day is fun for the entire family!

Tickets are limited since this has proven to bve one of the most popular festivals of the season, so get them early. Remember, purchasing your tickets in advance will save you a few dollars ($15 in advance, $20 at the gate). Plus, with our exclusive BOGO Code: EOA, it’s an opportunity too good to miss! Get your tickets now at https://bit.ly/ABCEvents2024 and be part of the first festival of 2024!

Experience the Richness of Asia at the Asian American Festival – April 7th

Following the excitement of the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival, the inaugural Anne Arundel Asian American Festival, happening on April 7th, promises a cultural extravaganza at the same fairgrounds. This festival is a vibrant celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander cultures, packed with food, entertainment, and educational experiences.

Foodies can embark on a culinary journey with an array of Asian food vendors. From Filipino barbecue by Namit to Korean-Taiwanese fusion by Bun’d Up, the variety is endless. The Cherry Blossom Beer Garden will be serving Kirin Light, perfect for washing down delicious street food.

The marketplace will feature arts and crafts tents, while Bmore Mochichi will tantalize your taste buds with Asian desserts. The festival stage will host traditional dances, martial arts demonstrations, and live music, including performances by DJ Manila and Mabuhay.

Interactive workshops and family-friendly activities ensure that there’s something for everyone, making it a perfect family outing. What’s more, children under 14 attend for free!

Tickets are available now at https://bit.ly/AsianAmericanFest. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in the diverse cultures of Asia and the Pacific Islands!

This April weekend is set to be unforgettable with the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival and the Asian American Festival. Make sure to secure your tickets now and be part of the festivities that mark the start of Maryland’s vibrant festival season!

