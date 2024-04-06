Third Body Recovered from Scene of Collapsed Key Bridge

Dive teams from Unified Command recovered the body of a missing individual at the Key Bridge site in Baltimore at around 10:30 a.m. on April 5, 2024.

The person found was identified as 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval.

After locating what was believed to be the missing construction worker, Unified Command’s salvage dive teams informed the Maryland Department of State Police. The Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team, working alongside other law enforcement dive teams, then retrieved Suazo-Sandoval.

Maryland State Police investigators, an FBI Victim Specialist, the Baltimore County Critical Response Team, and representatives from the Governor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs met with and informed Suazo-Sandoval’s family about the discovery.

Maryland is praying for the family of Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval and all of his loved ones. They have our thoughts, our hearts, and our support. In this moment, it’s important that we not just recognize the tragic loss of the six Marylanders who perished in the Key Bridge collapse – but also remember the ways in which they lifted up our state while they were still with us. On the night of the collapse, these men were engaged in challenging, dangerous work – tending to our state’s infrastructure for our collective benefit. They hailed from communities that have gone long overlooked and underappreciated. But their work had dignity – and their contributions will never be forgotten. On the day of the collapse, I said that we would stop at nothing to support these families. And we will continue to stop at nothing to get them closure with dignity. But more than that, we must continue to offer them comfort, help, and healing in their hour of need. Wes Moore, Maryland Governor

Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, cpmmented on the gravity of the situation: “The collapse of the Key Bridge is one of the most challenging tragedies our law enforcement agency has faced. We, together with our partners at the local, state, and federal levels, are committed to not giving up. We understand there are families still waiting for news about their loved ones. We are dedicated to providing closure for each of these families.”

