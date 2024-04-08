The Maryland Film Festival Celebrates 25 Years of Cinematic Excellence, May 2-5

Celebrating a quarter-century of bringing diverse and groundbreaking cinema to the Mid-Atlantic, this year’s Maryland Film Festival (MdFF) May 2-5 will offer a fresh way to experience and engage with films and friends. Centered around the iconic Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre in Baltimore’s Station North Arts District (5 W. North Ave.), the festival will feature an exciting lineup of films punctuated with complementary events with some of the film industry’s most influential people to create a one-of-a-kind Charm City experience. Tickets are on sale now at www.mdfilmfest.com.

“Our administration is proud to celebrate 25 years of excellence from the Maryland Film Festival, and we look forward to celebrating 25 more,” said Gov. Moore. “Film isn’t just a forum for artistic expression — it’s also a powerful force for community and a driver of economic growth. Together, we will continue our work to make Maryland more competitive and ensure that this is the best state in the country for arts and entertainment.”

Weaving in art, music, tech, food, receptions, and dance parties and spreading out to neighborhood haunts, the 25th MdFF is a milestone event that has been designed to reflect a rich tapestry of artistic expression and appeal to a diverse audience. While the full line-up will be announced next month, including a slate of special MdFF retrospective screenings and a new emerging tech sidebar, as well as a captivating closing night event, highlights include:

Regional Premiere: “LUTHER: NEVER TOO MUCH”

7:30 p.m. Thurs. May 2 ($50)

Celebrate Opening Night with director Dawn Porter and other VIP guests with screening of documentary on the “Velvet Voice” Luther Vandross, followed by a Q&A, reception, and Luther Vandross tribute afterparty with special performances. “Luther: Never Too Much” explores the formative years of Vandross’s musical career, back to the epicenter of Black culture, Harlem’s very own Apollo Theater.

John Waters Presents “BUTT BOY”

7:00 p.m. Fri. May 3 ($30)

“A jaw-dropping, deadpan, bowel-bonkers thriller about a heterosexual dad who after a routine visit to his proctologist becomes a serial killer and inhales his victims up his ass, I kid you not. First a dog, then a child, and finally the very cop who pursues him. The finale takes place inside Dad’s rectum. Ah, they don’t make ’em like they used to,” said Waters.

World Premiere: “MORE THAN HYPE”

9:30 p.m. Fri. May 3 ($30 screening + afterparty; $20 afterparty with limited tickets)

Afterparty:One Night at the Dox 11:30 p.m. @ The Garage

Baltimore Club dance party with performances from Big Ria, Rye Rye, DDM, DJ Class, Rod Lee, DJ Rod Braxton, DJ Say Wut and other artists from MORE THAN HYPE and hosted by Pork Chop and Buckshot.

Larry “Whaddup” Caudle, a creative entrepreneur working in Baltimore and CEO of The Br8eak Media LLC interviews the movers and shakers behind the Baltimore hip-hop scene from past to present. From Scottie B to Kevin Liles, Caudle pieces together a personal history that is often overlooked or forgotten, while finding a way to bridge the gap in a city with a not so solid industry.

Silent Film + Live Score: Oscar Micheaux’s BODY AND SOUL

11:00 a.m. Sat. May 4 ($30)

This 1925 silent film was produced, written, directed and distributed by the legendary African American filmmaker Oscar Micheaux and stars Paul Robeson in his motion picture debut. Presented from a 35mm restoration print, the screening will be introduced by local film historian Diedre Thompson and scored live by Baltimore musician Aaron Hill.

Trans Shorts Under the Stars with Mickey R. Mahoney and Lilly Wachowski

8:15 p.m. Sat. May 4 @ Current Space

($30 screening + afterparty; $10 afterparty)

Afterparty: DJ duo GRLPWR performs at 10 p.m. @ The Crown.

Mickey R. Mahoney and Lilly Wachowski guest curated and present an evening of Trans Shorts Under the Stars. This collection of works is filled with trans and queer joy, love, artistry, and excellence that celebrate a vital movement of trans and nonbinary filmmaking. Outdoor screening followed by a dance party and a special drag performance by Pussy Noir.

Mahoney is a media maker, educator, and performer based in Chicago whose work focuses on the exploration and experimentation of gender transgression and, more specifically, gender as an inexplicable, varied, profound, and intricate experience.

Wachowski, named one of Time’s 2023 Top 100 Most Influential People in AI, is a trans woman filmmaker who has collaborated on a myriad of moving picture cinematics including The Matrix Trilogy, V for Vendetta, Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas, Sense8, andWork in Progress.

“The festival will offer something for every age, taste, and interest, with a wide array of films and filmmakers, from narrative and documentary to animation, experimental, and hybrid forms, embodying the essence of this year’s theme by exploring the depth and breadth of cinema’s past, present, and future,” said KJ Mohr, MdFF’s Festival Director & Director of Programming. “Our motto this year is ‘Reel Reflections, Future Projections,’ and the 25th MdFF will honor that sentiment in all we do. We stand on the shoulders of those who have built this great festival and we are thrilled to guide Maryland Film Festival into its next evolution and into the next quarter century. As we launch into the next 25 years, we are thrilled to be able to again share with our audiences some of the greatest and most exciting new moving image work out there and to explore all the ways that image creation is changing and evolving.”

