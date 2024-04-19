The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. We are back at 149 Old Solomons Island Road at Annapolis Subaru with all of the pollen-covered cars! (Much to Billy’s chagrin!) And joining us today is Benny!

Benny is a 6-month-old poodle mix puppy with an oversized personality. He did not notice the glass in the conference room and ran into it (no puppies were harmed in making this podcast), hopped up on everyone’s laps for some pets, and, in the end, ended up crashing in my lap for most of our chat! He is a puppy, so he will need some training, but he is doing great so far. And as you can see–he’s a cutie and will find his forever home VERY quickly! We also found out he loves car rides and knows how to behave in a Crosstrek!

In Subaru news, we found out that despite the rave ratings from Consumer Reports, Annapolis Subaru is NOT paying them off–the cars are just that good. Plus, there are still some great financing rates. A reminder that the SPCA is hosting the Walk for the Animals at Quiet Waters Park on May 19th. And despite what I felt was a very valid case, Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman has said that the County cannot waive the per-head admission fee to the park for this event–he said that it already takes up a lot of resources (which is in dispute). And we also learned that there is no charge for non-profits that want to show their stuff at Walk for the Animals!

Benny

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park.

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

