The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. This week we are in the still very clean conference room at the SPCA of Anne Arundel County and talking with Codie!

This week we have a challenge for everyone. Codie has been at the shelter since July and we need to have him adopted (or on his way) by tax day–April 15th. Codie is a 6-year-old male who appears to be a Pomeranian, Shiba Inu, and maybe a Chihuahua mix. He’s very well behaved and bonds really well with his caregivers. He is particular about bonding with other dogs, so he is propbably best to be the solo pet in the house and the SPCA thinks he’d do best with a single or couple with no children.

He has adapted to the shelter life very well and loves to go on walks and to just cuddle up on your lap once he feels comfortable. And, for the life of us, we can’t figure out why he is still here. So the challenge is there–come visit Codie and make him a part of your family by April 15th!

In Subaru news, we found out that Annapolis Subaru is tops according to DealerRater.com and right now there are VERY attractive financing rates coupled with a pretty decent inventory of all models!

Codie! (Look at the Face)

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park.

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

