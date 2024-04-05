April 5, 2024
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. back this week at the SPCA and their very clean conference room! And of course it is cleaned for our diva of the week, Stella!

Stella is not really a diva, she’s just looking for her forever home! She is 3-years old and seems to be a purebred Chihuahua. A bit skittish at first, but warms up to you pretty quickly and in the end, does not have a typical (at least in John’s opinion) skittish Chihuahua personality. Inquisitive and gets along with cats and dogs and enjoys walks on the leash! Kelly says she is pee pad trained as well so if you need to be away from home for a long time, Stella knows where to go.

She was surrendered just a few days ago by a family that just had a baby and unfortunately, Stells was too much. She’d make a fabulous companion for a single or a family with older children!

In Subaru news, there has been a solution to getting cars from the Port of Baltimore! And they have some great 2.9% financing available on most cars! If you are considering buying or leasing a new Subaru, now might be a perfect time to visit Billy and his crew!

Stella!

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park.

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup? I guarantee she will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

