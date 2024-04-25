April 25, 2024
Local News

Sixth Inning Homer Dooms Baysox in Richmond on Wednesday Evening

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell for the second consecutive game to the Richmond Flying Squirrels by a final of 6-3 at The Diamond on Wednesday night.

After taking an early 1-0 lead on a Jud Fabian sac fly in the first inning, Richmond (9-8) scored three in the third inning off Bowie starting right-hander Alex Pham to take the lead. Will Wilson singled in a run to tie the game while Carter Howell doubled in a pair to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-1 lead after the third inning.

The Orioles No. 24 prospect settled down after the third inning and finished the night going a season-long five innings, allowing three hits, three runs, and three walks while striking out a season-high six batters in a no-decision.

In the fourth, Bowie (9-8) pulled within a run after John Rhodes doubled in Samuel Basallo all the way from first base. Then in the sixth, Rhodes homered off Giants 2022 first-rounder and left-hander Reggie Crawford (W, 1-0) to tie the game 3-3. The Orioles No. 23 prospect has homered in back-to-back games and he now has four RBI in the first two games of the series.

The 3-3 tie game would be short-lived as in the bottom of the sixth, Luis Toribio smacked a two-run go-ahead homer off right-hander Kyle Virbitsky (L, 2-1) to give Richmond a 5-3 advantage and the lead for good.

In the ninth, Bowie threatened with the first two runners aboard after back-to-back fielding errors to send the tying run to the plate but closer Nick Garcia recorded the next three consecutive outs (S, 2) to put away the Baysox.

The Baysox went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and have now gone 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position in the series.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Ryan Long (0-1, 6.00 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Matt Frisbee (0-1, 6.52 ERA) for Richmond.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, April 30 at 6:05 pm against the Erie Seawolves. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

