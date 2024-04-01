Sewage Spill Prompts Emergency Closure of Recreational Waters in Annapolis Area

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced an emergency closure of recreational waters in the area from Chase Pond to the headwaters of the Severn River, effective immediately, due to a significant sewage spill. This precautionary measure, aimed at protecting public health, will prohibit all direct water contact activities in the affected area for one week.

Officials have placed closure signs around the affected waters to inform the public. The Department of Health advises individuals who may have come into contact with the contaminated water to thoroughly wash with soap and warm water. Additionally, any clothing exposed to the water should be laundered.

Chase Pond is adjacent the County Water Treatment / Sewage Plant

Residents seeking further information regarding the closure can contact the Department of Health’s Recreational Water Quality Monitoring Program at 410-222-7999.

