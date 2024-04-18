Severna Park Elementary School Teacher Suspended Amidst Allegations

According to WBFF Fox 45 in Baltimore, a third-grade teacher at Severna Park Elementary School in Anne Arundel County, is currently under police investigation following allegations made by multiple students. The specifics of the allegations have not been disclosed due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Anne Arundel County Police have confirmed to Fox 45 that the investigation is ongoing but have not released further details. Similarly, a spokesperson for the county’s school system acknowledged that the teacher had been removed from classroom duties.

Parents of third-grade students were first informed on March 18 that the suspect would be indefinitely absent from the school. Further communication from the school’s principal on April 7 revealed that an initial allegation had prompted further inquiries, leading to discussions with several other families whose information was subsequently passed on to the authorities. Both of those letters are no longer available on the school’s website.

In communications with parents, the principal expressed an understanding of the emotional and frustrating nature of the situation but emphasized that the ongoing process was being handled with due diligence. He also committed to maintaining confidentiality outside of discussions with directly impacted families.

