Local News

Severna Park, Annapolis Area Schools On Lockdown

UPDATE: Per AACoPD, the threat was determined to be not credible.

Severna Park High School and Severna Park Middle School are currently on lockdown following a reported threat of potential violence.

Annapolis Fire Department Fire & Explosive Unit Responding to Severna Park High School Incident
Several Roads Closed near Severna Park High School

Anne Arundel County Police have said there is no evidence of weapons on the school premises; however, a significant police presence is in the area as the investigation into the threat continues.

Local officials are urging the community to steer clear of the area.

We have also learned that Georgetown East Elementary School in Annapolis is on a “hold status”

Due to police activity in close proximity to the school, the school is currently on a hold status in which students and staff must remain in their classrooms. No one is allowed in or out of the building at this time. More info to follow. Thank you.

More details will follow as the situation develops.

There are many rumors on social media. With no evidence of weapons and no imminent threat, we caution everyone to wait for an official response from the Anne Arundel County Poplice or the Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

This story will be updated

