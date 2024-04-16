Set Sail: The Ultimate Guide to the 2024 Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show

Set your compass for the ultimate in-water sailboat experience at the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, April 26-28, 2024. It’s more than a boat show; it’s a celebration of sailing, learning, and community spirit.

Your Sailboat Show Checklist:

Explore a Vast Fleet: Immerse yourself in a sea of options with sleek catamarans, robust bluewater sailboats, and family-friendly cruisers from over 50 top manufacturers.

Immerse yourself in a sea of options with sleek catamarans, robust bluewater sailboats, and family-friendly cruisers from over 50 top manufacturers. VIP Sailing Experience: Elevate your visit with the VIP Experience, featuring gourmet dining and exclusive views, all in the luxurious setting of Latitude 38 overlooking the show.

Elevate your visit with the VIP Experience, featuring gourmet dining and exclusive views, all in the luxurious setting of Latitude 38 overlooking the show. Learn from the Experts: Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned sailor, enrich your knowledge with Cruisers University, First Sail Workshops, and a variety of free daily seminars.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned sailor, enrich your knowledge with Cruisers University, First Sail Workshops, and a variety of free daily seminars. Unwind in the No Wake Zone: Relax to live music while enjoying local spirits and wines, and catch the special fashion show by Shanks Golf Apparel.

Relax to live music while enjoying local spirits and wines, and catch the special fashion show by Shanks Golf Apparel. Sail Off To New Horizons: Connect with charter companies and tourism boards to plan your next sailing adventure, whether it’s fractional ownership or a unique getaway on a chartered boat.

Connect with charter companies and tourism boards to plan your next sailing adventure, whether it’s fractional ownership or a unique getaway on a chartered boat. Historical Showcase: Step aboard the Pride of Baltimore II, a majestic recreation of a 19th-century Baltimore clipper, for a taste of maritime history.

Step aboard the Pride of Baltimore II, a majestic recreation of a 19th-century Baltimore clipper, for a taste of maritime history. Win Exciting Prizes: Secure your chance to win door prizes by purchasing tickets in advance or registering at the show.

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show is a maritime haven in Historic Downtown Annapolis, MD. It blends an array of sailboats with educational opportunities, luxury experiences, and leisure activities.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

