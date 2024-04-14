April 14, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Scythian, Midge Ure, and Kimberly Perry All Coming to Rams Head On Stage Soon!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

The Bill Withers Experience

Sunday, May 12

7pm | $30 Adv / $35 DOS

Tusk: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Sunday, June 2

7:30pm | $49.50

Scythian

Friday, June 7

8pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS

Martha Redbone Roots Project

Thursday, July 25

7:30pm | $45

Midge Ure

Tuesday, August 13

7:30pm | $35

The Kinsey Sicks: America’s Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet – Deep Inside Tonight

Thursday, August 15

7:30pm | $39.50

CMT’s Next Women of Country Kimberly Perry (of The Band Perry)

w. Abbey Cone

Sunday, September 15

7:30pm |$45

Four80East

Friday, October 18

8pm | $42.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

04/14 Danielle Nicole

04/15 Rams Head Presents Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour at Maryland Hall

04/15 Los Straitjackets: 30th Anniversary

04/16 Bob James

04/16 Rams Head Presents Revisiting Creedence at Maryland Hall

04/17 North Mississippi Allstars

04/18 Jerome Collins of Straight No Chaser

04/19 Norman Brown

04/20 Billy Price Band (All Ages Matinee)

04/20 Jorma Kaukonen

04/21 Willie Watson w. Skribe

04/23 House of Finn: The Music of Crowded House

04/24 Madison Cunningham & Juana Molina

04/25 Stanley Jordan

04/26 Broken Arrow: The Music of Neil Young

04/27 The Amish Outlaws

04/28 Brandy Clark w. SistaStrings

04/30 Naturally 7

05/01 Alan Doyle w. Adam Baldwin

05/02 Margaret Glaspy w. Ryan Lerman of Scary Pockets

05/03 Vanilla Fudge

05/04 Al Stewart

05/05 Dan Navarro w. Jesse Lynn Madera

05/07 + 08 Al Di Meola

05/09 Vienna Teng w. Jean Rohe

05/10 The Legend Lives On: A Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot feat. Robin Bullock

05/11 Hawthorne Heights

05/12 The Bill Withers Experience

05/15 Bodeans

05/16 David Sanborn

05/17 Louisiana Calling with The Sonny Landreth Band and The Iguanas

05/18 Sirens of Spring feat. Sweet Leda, Mama’s Black Sheep, & Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz

05/19 Leonid & Friends

05/20 John Hiatt w. Jeff LeBlanc

05/21 Ruth Moody of The Wailin’ Jennys

05/22 Scott Kirby w. Noah Robertson

05/23 The Washington Roast: An Unfiltered Bipartisan-Bashing Politically Incorrect Comedy For The People

05/24 Maggie Rose: No One Gets Out Alive Tour w/ Fancy Hagood

05/25 Lindsey Webster

05/26 Kim Waters

05/28 Mark & Maggie O’Connor

05/29 Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras

05/30 Anders Osborne

05/31 The Super 70s Concert Experience feat. Super Trans Am

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

