Events

School’s Out! Last Day of School is Set for June 11th

The usage of just one of the three inclement weather days built into the 2023-2024 school year calendar means that the last day of school for most prekindergarten through 11th-grade students will be Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell told the Board of Education.

The last day of work for 191-day Unit I and Unit IV employees (classroom teachers, teaching assistants, technology support technicians, etc.) will be Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Three schools – Meade High School, Old Mill Middle School South, and Wiley H. Bates Middle School – have received a waiver to hold their last day of class for students on Monday, June 10, to allow for construction projects involving those schools. The last day of work for 191-day Unit I and Unit IV employees (classroom teachers, teaching assistants, technology support technicians, etc.) at those schools will remain Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Parents and employees should also note the following key dates in place with the calendar:

  • The last day ofschool for graduating seniors is Thursday, May 23, 2024.
  • The last day of afternoon session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be Friday, June 7, 2024.
  • The last day of morning session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
  • The last day for ECI students will be Friday, June 7, 2024.

Any additional days needed for inclement weather closings would alter the last day of school accordingly. A complete 2023-2024 school year calendar can be found on the AACPS website here.

The 2024-2025 school year is scheduled to start for most students on Monday, August 26, 2024.

