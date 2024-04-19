April 19, 2024
Revisit, Discover, or Enhance at the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, the premierin-water Spring boat show is set to make waves from April 26-28, 2024. This annual rite of Spring is not just a showcase of new and brokerage sailboats but a combination of sailing , education, leisure, and a sense of community.

A World of Sailboats

The show features a large range of sailboats, including sleek catamarans, sturdy monohulls, family-friendly cruisers, agile daysailers, and robust bluewater sailboats. With nearly a hundred boats on display from over 50 manufacturers, gawkers, enthusiasts, dreamers, and potential buyers can climb aboard and explore each of them in the water. There is no better way to envision your life onboard!

VIP Experience: Sailing in Style

If you tend to roll like a VIP, check out the VIP Experience, sponsored by LaVictoire Finance. This exclusive package includes access to the VIP Lounge at Latitude 38 restaurant, where you can indulge in gourmet food, aloing with wine and spirits tastings.. A VIP ticket is your pass to the lounge and also offers an unprecedented view of the show.

Educational Opportunities for Every Sailor

The show is also a hub for learning, with a range of educational opportunities for both novice sailors and experienced sea dogs. Key highlights include:

  • Cruisers University: A three-day, hands-on class covering diesel maintenance and advanced diagnostics.
  • Offshore Emergency Medicine: Practical training for remote sea challenges.
  • First Sail Workshop: A comprehensive introduction to sailing, combining a classroom session and on-water training.
  • Free Daily Seminars: Covering various topics, these seminars presented by Chesapeake Bay experts are open to all attendees.

Relax in the No Wake Zone

Amidst the excitement, the No Wake Zone offers a tranquil oasis. Here, guests can unwind to the tunes of the Shawn Owen Band while exploring Maryland-made spirits and wines in a laid-back outdoor lounge setting. A special feature is the fashion show by Shanks Golf Apparel, showcasing versatile sportswear perfect for boating enthusiasts.

Charter Opportunities: Expand Your Horizons

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show is also the perfect venue for those interested in chartering and out-of-the-Bay destinations. Attendees can meet with numerous charter companies and tourism boards to explore sailing destinations across the globe. Whether you’re considering fractional ownership or seeking a unique adventure, chartering may be just the tiucket for you!

Pride of Baltimore II: A Nautical Treasure

Just for this show, the Pride of Baltimore II, a reconstruction of a 19th-century Baltimore clipper wil be at dockside. Visitors can climb aboard and experience the marvels of historic naval architecture, offering a glimpse of days gone by and the era of privateers.

Door Prizes: Add a Dash of Excitement

Attendees also stand a chance to win exciting door prizes by buying your tickets in advance (you are automatically entered with your purchase) or signing up at the show. These prizes, courtesy of the show’s partners.

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show is more than just a boat show. Of course there is the extensive range of sailboats,; but also, educational seminars, VIP experiences, and leisure activities for everyone!

