April 24, 2024
Annapolis, US 59 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Rams Head Roadhouse to Celebrate 20 Years This Weekend (Unbelievable!) Silent Hunting in Maryland Annapolis Arts Week Expands to Anne Arundel Arts Month Responsible Gaming: Tips and Resources for Maryland Gamers FINAL ONE: St. John’s College’s Spring Lecture & Concert Series!
Local News

Rams Head Roadhouse to Celebrate 20 Years This Weekend (Unbelievable!)

Rams Head Roadhouse is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a community event under a large tent on April 27th. The festivities will commence at 11 AM at the Roadhouse, located at 1773 Generals Highway in Annapolis, Maryland, featuring an array of activities including free pizza, live music, and raffles.

The day’s events will begin with complimentary slices of ‘Rudy’s Pizza’ and a live performance by Aaron Hawkins. Attendees will also enjoy activities like cornhole, face painting, and crafts for children. Throughout the day, raffle draws will occur hourly, offering prizes such as Rams Head merchandise, concert tickets, and gift cards. Drink specials will be available in commemorative cups.

From 4 PM to 8 PM, the Ryan Keith Band will take the stage, concluding the outdoor portion of the event. The celebration will then move indoors with performances by the Sandra Dean Band and more giveaways.

Kyle Muehlhauser, co-owner of Rams Head Group, reflected on the milestone, stating, “Our mission has always been to create a place that feels like home for everyone who walks through our doors. As we celebrate this 20-year milestone, we are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests and dedicated team members who have been with us since the beginning. We look forward to continuing to serve our community and create more unforgettable memories.”

Jodi Stokes, General Manager at Rams Head Roadhouse for the past three years, also expressed pride in the establishment’s community role, “We’re proud to be the place where the game is always on and everyone knows your name. We’re looking forward to many more years of great food, great beer, and great music.”

Rams Head Roadhouse, which opened in April 2004, occupies the former site of Rudy’s Tavern. It offers a variety of dining options, including a large bar area and an outdoor deck equipped with heaters for year-round enjoyment. Executive Chef Chino Martinez, who has been with Rams Head Group for nearly two decades, continues to innovate the menu with specials and twists on classic dishes.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Silent Hunting in Maryland

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu