Rams Head Roadhouse to Celebrate 20 Years This Weekend (Unbelievable!)

Rams Head Roadhouse is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a community event under a large tent on April 27th. The festivities will commence at 11 AM at the Roadhouse, located at 1773 Generals Highway in Annapolis, Maryland, featuring an array of activities including free pizza, live music, and raffles.

The day’s events will begin with complimentary slices of ‘Rudy’s Pizza’ and a live performance by Aaron Hawkins. Attendees will also enjoy activities like cornhole, face painting, and crafts for children. Throughout the day, raffle draws will occur hourly, offering prizes such as Rams Head merchandise, concert tickets, and gift cards. Drink specials will be available in commemorative cups.

From 4 PM to 8 PM, the Ryan Keith Band will take the stage, concluding the outdoor portion of the event. The celebration will then move indoors with performances by the Sandra Dean Band and more giveaways.

Kyle Muehlhauser, co-owner of Rams Head Group, reflected on the milestone, stating, “Our mission has always been to create a place that feels like home for everyone who walks through our doors. As we celebrate this 20-year milestone, we are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests and dedicated team members who have been with us since the beginning. We look forward to continuing to serve our community and create more unforgettable memories.”

Jodi Stokes, General Manager at Rams Head Roadhouse for the past three years, also expressed pride in the establishment’s community role, “We’re proud to be the place where the game is always on and everyone knows your name. We’re looking forward to many more years of great food, great beer, and great music.”

Rams Head Roadhouse, which opened in April 2004, occupies the former site of Rudy’s Tavern. It offers a variety of dining options, including a large bar area and an outdoor deck equipped with heaters for year-round enjoyment. Executive Chef Chino Martinez, who has been with Rams Head Group for nearly two decades, continues to innovate the menu with specials and twists on classic dishes.

