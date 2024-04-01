Rams Head On Stage Wants to Hypnotize You on June 26th

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

The Arcadian Wild

Sunday, June 16

1pm | $22 Adv / $25 DOS

AMFM Presents

In The Vane Of The Police

Monday, June 17

7pm | $30

Comedian/Hypnotist Peter Antoniou

Wednesday, June 26

7:30pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS

Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille

Thursday, July 13

7:30pm | $30

Martin Barre: The Classic History of Jethro Tull Tour

Tuesday, July 16

7:30pm | $75

John Berry

Wednesday, July 24

7:30pm | $35

The Maryland Renaissance Festival Presents

Pirate Invasion feat. The Captains Beard, The Hooligans, Madwitch and The Adventurers

Thursday, September 19

7:30pm | $22.50

Southern Culture On The Skids

Friday, September 20

8pm | $37.50

Brian Simpson & Jackiem Joyner

Friday, September 27

8pm |$45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

04/02 Rams Head Presents The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us at Maryland Hall

04/02 Slaughter Beach, Dog (Solo) w. Erin Rae

04/03 Joshua Radin w. Maddie Poppe

04/04 The Iron Maidens

04/05 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

04/06 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan

04/07 Lee Ritenour

04/09 Richard Thompson

04/10 Shovels & Rope w. Al Olender

04/12 Joanne Shaw Taylor

04/13 The Way Down Wanderers: We Made A Mess in Middle America Tour (All Ages Matinee)

04/13 Comedian Jim Norton: Now You Know

04/14 Danielle Nicole

04/15 Rams Head Presents Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour at Maryland Hall

04/15 Los Straitjackets: 30th Anniversary

04/16 Bob James

04/16 Rams Head Presents Revisiting Creedence at Maryland Hall

04/17 North Mississippi Allstars

04/18 Jerome Collins of Straight No Chaser

04/19 Norman Brown

04/20 Billy Price Band (All Ages Matinee)

04/20 Jorma Kaukonen

04/21 Willie Watson

04/24 Madison Cunningham & Juana Molina

04/26 Chris Difford

04/27 The Amish Outlaws

04/28 Brandy Clark w. SistaStrings

04/30 Naturally 7

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

