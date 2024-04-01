Rams Head On Stage Wants to Hypnotize You on June 26th

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.
Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!
The Arcadian Wild
Sunday, June 16
1pm | $22 Adv / $25 DOS
AMFM Presents
In The Vane Of The Police
Monday, June 17
7pm | $30
Comedian/Hypnotist Peter Antoniou
Wednesday, June 26
7:30pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS
Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille
Thursday, July 13
7:30pm | $30
Martin Barre: The Classic History of Jethro Tull Tour
Tuesday, July 16
7:30pm | $75
John Berry
Wednesday, July 24
7:30pm | $35
The Maryland Renaissance Festival Presents
Pirate Invasion feat. The Captains Beard, The Hooligans, Madwitch and The Adventurers
Thursday, September 19
7:30pm | $22.50
Southern Culture On The Skids
Friday, September 20
8pm | $37.50
Brian Simpson & Jackiem Joyner
Friday, September 27
8pm |$45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
04/02 Rams Head Presents The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us at Maryland Hall
04/02 Slaughter Beach, Dog (Solo) w. Erin Rae
04/03 Joshua Radin w. Maddie Poppe
04/04 The Iron Maidens
04/05 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan
04/06 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan
04/07 Lee Ritenour
04/09 Richard Thompson
04/10 Shovels & Rope w. Al Olender
04/12 Joanne Shaw Taylor
04/13 The Way Down Wanderers: We Made A Mess in Middle America Tour (All Ages Matinee)
04/13 Comedian Jim Norton: Now You Know
04/14 Danielle Nicole
04/15 Rams Head Presents Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour at Maryland Hall
04/15 Los Straitjackets: 30th Anniversary
04/16 Bob James
04/16 Rams Head Presents Revisiting Creedence at Maryland Hall
04/17 North Mississippi Allstars
04/18 Jerome Collins of Straight No Chaser
04/19 Norman Brown
04/20 Billy Price Band (All Ages Matinee)
04/20 Jorma Kaukonen
04/21 Willie Watson
04/24 Madison Cunningham & Juana Molina
04/26 Chris Difford
04/27 The Amish Outlaws
04/28 Brandy Clark w. SistaStrings
04/30 Naturally 7
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com