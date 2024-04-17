April 17, 2024
Daily News Brief | April 17, 2024
Local News

Police Looking for Suspect in Armed Carjacking

Linthicum Carjacking Incident Under Investigation

The Anne Arundel County Police are currently investigating an armed carjacking that took place on the evening of April 16, 2024, in Linthicum.

Last night, around 11:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Progress Drive, the victim, an adult male, was inflating his car tires when an armed suspect approached him.

The suspect described as a black male dressed in dark clothing brandished a handgun before commandeering the victim’s 2020 Ford F-150. The suspect was last seen driving the stolen vehicle along West Nursery Road towards MD Route 295.

Police were unable to locate the suspect and the stolen vehicle, both remain at large. The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 410-222-6135 or through their anonymous Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Close Menu