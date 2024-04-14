Parking Restrictions and Info Set for Annapolis Spring Boat Show

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show is back at City Dock and will run from 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at City Dock in downtown Annapolis. Thousands of visitors will be in downtown Annapolis to see new and brokerage sailboats for sale along with exhibitors, seminars and vendors. In addition to boarding beautiful sailboats, guests are invited to meet with boating clubs and charters companies, shop gear and equipment, and catch up with marine professionals and sailing friends alike.

Cars will not be permitted to park at the end of Dock Street (from the Harbormaster’s Office to Susan Campbell Park) beginning at midnight on Monday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 30. Cars that remain after Monday will be removed. Dock Street and Prince George Street from Craig Street to the water will be closed to vehicles and used for show setup.

Boats will have limited dockage in Ego Alley after Sunday, April 21. Pay attention to red mooring bags and no docking signs. As always, visitors must check in with the Harbormaster (410-263-7973 or VHF 17).

Vendor load-ins will begin on April 23 for water and land exhibits.

PARKING:

City Garages: Park at any one of the regular city garages: Hillman, Knighton, Gotts Court, or Park Place. The free Downtown “Magenta” Shuttle will traverse West and Main Streets throughout the day on all three days of the show.

Park at any one of the regular city garages: Hillman, Knighton, Gotts Court, or Park Place. The free Downtown “Magenta” Shuttle will traverse West and Main Streets throughout the day on all three days of the show. Online Pre-Paid Parking Option: Visitors can reserve parking in advance at Gotts (25 Calvert Street, $16.80 per day), or Knighton (1a Colonial Ave. at $11.20 per day) garages. For details, visit https://annapolisparking.pmreserve.com/.

Visitors can reserve parking in advance at Gotts (25 Calvert Street, $16.80 per day), or Knighton (1a Colonial Ave. at $11.20 per day) garages. For details, visit https://annapolisparking.pmreserve.com/. Other parking lots: Annapolis Elementary School (180 Green Street) will offer paid parking.

Annapolis Elementary School (180 Green Street) will offer paid parking. Additional Garages: Visitors may also find free parking at the State-owned Garage (aka Calvert Street Garage) at 19 St. Johns Street after 6 pm, Monday-Friday and all weekend. Whitmore Garage located at 25 Clay Street is also available to the public as space allows for a fee after 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Whitmore is free to the public every Sunday until 4 pm.

